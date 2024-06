Patience is a virtue, but some drivers trying to get to the Edison Bridge had another idea to skip traffic: Cutting through the Big Lots parking lot at US 41 and Pondella Road.

Drivers like Hernando tried to avoid the traffic nightmare Tuesday morning.

“I need to work. So I don’t have too much time,” said Hernando.

Hernando saw the long line of cars in the Big Lots parking lot and tried to get around it, but He didn’t see the sheriff’s cars waiting for rule breakers.

“I turned the corner. So he seen me. Told me stop here. He told me am I special or something like that,” said Hernando. “No. I say ‘no, no. Only I need to work in the land.’ A lot of cars right now.”

Hernando wasn’t the only one trying to take a shortcut.

Deputies stopped drivers throughout the morning telling them not to use this parking lot as a cut-through route to Pondella Road.

“The police is nice not put on a ticket for me,” said Hernando, “He told me that I can’t do that anymore.”

Hernando was just warned to wait in line at the Pondella light like everyone else.

WINK News is working to find out if deputies will be in the Big Lots parking lot for the next ten weeks while the Caloosahatchee Bridge is closed.