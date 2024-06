Gaping wounds, people limping, firefighters in protective gear and first responders in hazmat suits.

It might look and sound scary, but it’s all a part of first responder training at JetBlue Park.

“We can only train as close to real life as we can,” said Eli Lawson. “So we brought out role players who are covered in fake blood and chemicals so that they have to address that issue–in an environment outdoors.”

Eli Lawson, Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s special agent in charge, said this training is about being prepared for real-life emergencies.

“We’re exposing them to as close to real life because we start to build muscle memory. So you’ve been there, you’ve done it, you feel more comfortable in a real scenario to address it and address it quickly,” said Lawson.

The goal is to push beyond their training.

“It has the bomb squad, the SWAT team, and the hazmat component with fire and EMS. And that’s what makes it a pretty large-scale exercise,” said Todd Poland.

Todd Poland is a special operations division chief with the Fort Myers Fire Department. He said these exercises make them stronger together.

“The networking and seeing the people here during the exercise means that when you know it, the real event actually happens. We’ll be able to work together much better,” he said.

FDLE said this kind of large-scale exercise takes months to plan.

It was the first training exercise of this size in Southwest Florida in more than ten years, and over 46 agencies joined in on the training.