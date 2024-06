Big plans for a big, empty plot of land in Cape Coral.

The city is hoping to build a YMCA at Lake Mead Park, which is an undeveloped park located in Northeast Cape Coral.

Plans include a fitness center, swimming pool, sports fields and more.

People here said this will help them to stay in the neighborhood.

It could become a new favorite spot.

“The youth in our community and for families, this is definitely going to be a family location and a variety where even adults can go and enjoy,” said Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter.

We spoke to people around Cape Coral, asking if they would be interested in adding a YMCA to the neighborhood.

“You don’t have to travel over the bridge and stay right in the community,” said Jordyn Chenault.

“Fantastic, because I went to The Y before moving here, and I thought it was just great, and it’s not quite as expensive as other workout gyms,” said Jennifer Gagne, Cape Coral local.

But it’s more than just a fitness center gym being built, Mayor Gunter said.

“It will bring in playgrounds, splash pads and there will be hard court type sports, basketball, and also will have a pool– competition pool– at that location,” he said.

Gunter said that as the community continues to grow, he wants there to be options for people to enjoy themselves on this side of the bridge.