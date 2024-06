Credit: Steve Lineberry

It took some convincing, but Andrew Bernard sold Mazda Motor Corp. on the idea of bringing a Mazda dealership back to Charlotte County for the first time in seven years. Bernard, whose family has owned the most successful Mazda dealership in Ottawa, Canada, since 1968, is the co-owner of Mazda of Port Charlotte, which hosted a grand opening celebration June 4.

Bradenton-based Gettel Automotive closed its Mazda franchise in Punta Gorda after the company purchased 11 dealerships from Palm Auto in 2017. Bernard thought it was a big mistake not to have a Mazda dealership in Port Charlotte, where he has vacationed for many years.

His mother, MaryAnn Bernard, is the other owner of the dealership at 798 Tamiami Trail, and his wife Kate also is part of the team.

