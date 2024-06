The Naples Pier is still damaged from Hurricane Ian almost two years later, but construction is set to begin soon.

“My husband and I got married on Naples Beach two years ago, right before Ian, and we still have the picture that appears in the background,” said Katelyn Chambers of Naples. “We definitely look back on those, and no, it will never be the same. But I’m glad to hear that there’s a process of rebuilding as soon as possible.”

On Thursday, the Naples city council will talk about the progress of rebuilding the pier and naming rights.

“I just hope more people donate because look at this. It’s beautiful. And yeah, I just I just hope it’s repaired quick,” said Mike Clifford of Naples.

The city is considering putting a plaque recognizing all major donors on one of the buildings at the entrance of the pier. Chambers misses the pier, and said she hopes the council does whatever it takes to get it back open.

“If that’s something that’s important to them, honestly like however, like I said, however, they can kind of get it up and running and if they need to put names on it,” she said.

In 2023, “The Naples Pier Fund” was created and more than one million dollars has been donated so far.

“I didn’t know that they needed so much to fundraise to rebuild,” Chambers said.

“Anybody who wants to donate, please donate so that we can have this beautiful pier again,” said Karen Clifford.

The city says background checks would be required to make sure the person represents the community in a positive manner, and no businesses or commercial organizations would be eligible, profit or non-profit.

“And obviously not having to look at it destroyed year after year is most ideal too,” Chambers added.

The Naples Pier Project opened for construction bids and will close on June 13. For more information on the project itself or how to donate, click here.