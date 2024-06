Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking record-high heat in some areas of Southwest Florida with isolated storms for your Wednesday afternoon.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For today and the rest of the workweek, Southwest Florida will be hotter and drier. Isolated storms and showers are in the forecast this Wednesday afternoon, but the big story is with the temperatures as ‘feels like’ temperatures will range into over 100°.”

A mild start to Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s and slightly more humidity.

Most of the day ahead will be dry before very isolated storms pop up during the evening, mainly inland.

Record heat is possible today for areas like Punta Gorda which is forecast to reach up to 98 degrees.

Temperatures will linger in the 80s for the evening.

Another warm start with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s Thursday morning.

Drier air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will continue to inhibit local rain development. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Afternoon highs remain above average in the mid 90 and feels like temperatures range from 99-104°.

Another mild start with low temperatures in the mid and upper 70s, highs topping out in the low 90s for most of SWFL.

Predominantly onshore flow will give us a chance for spotty showers in the morning before more chances for isolated storms arrive in the afternoon.

Due to a steady rise in dew points, “feels like” temperatures will still be in the triple digits.