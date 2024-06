Robbed at gunpoint by a man with two guns, a carjacking victim shares her ordeal after being carjacked in Lehigh Acres.

On May 30, the victim, who preferred to remain anonymous, gave WINK News the exclusive opportunity to speak to her about the terrifying experience.

The victim, an Uber driver, was sitting in her car at around 9 p.m. in the Lee Boulevard Plaza. Twenty-three-year-old Ja’Darian Graham then ambushed her.

“I felt three hits on the glass, and when I turned around, the only thing I saw was a handgun and an assault-style rifle. He told me to get out of the car, and I got out,” said the victim.

In those moments, she feared for her life.

“I thought he was going to kill me. Because I felt that he was going to shoot me in the back,” said the victim. “Every time I close my eyes, I see it; I see the moment.”

After being carjacked, the victim then ran to the nearest store for safety, Papa John’s, before calling the police.

After the robbery, Graham then continued on his multi-carjacking escapades before reaching a home on Johns Avenue.

The homeowner began to shoot at Graham after he tried getting into the home.

He was killed in the shootout.

The victim told WINK News that while Graham is dead, she is still afraid.