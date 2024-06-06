Collier residents look at plan for 200-mile trail spanning 6 Florida counties

The Florida Department of Transportation is planning a more than 200-mile pedestrian trail across Southwest Florida.

“It’s an opportunity to connect all of the communities together,” said David Scarpelli with FDOT.

“A person that is able to see a space, a person is able to appreciate a space, is going to be a much stronger advocate than one that only sees it on TV or only sees it within a magazine,” said Professor Billy Gunnels from FGCU.

The trail will connect small towns, natural areas and working lands to help people experience the region’s culture, environment and history.

“It’s just going to give people an opportunity to have a different or another option to explore Florida,” Scarpelli added.

The vision for the Collier to Polk Regional Trail is to provide a continuous multi-use trail that goes through Collier, Hendry, Glades, Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties.

“That should have a positive economic impact on those communities as people are walking through them,” Gunnels explained.

When completed, it will connect to other regional trail systems, such as the Florida coast-to-coast trail and the Florida Gulf Coast Trail.

“Trails help animals; animals use our trails extensively; they’re not going to turn to use them the same time that we do, but they will make wide use of them when we’re not walking on them,” Gunnels said. “So really, you’ve got benefits both to humans benefit to local communities, as well as benefit to wildlife.”

They believe this will increase active transportation opportunities in communities, but another big question is, what do environmentalists think about this?

“It will help probably some invasive species move around because wildlife tends to use our trails,” said Gunnels. “Much of this trail is going to go buy communities, but a lot of these trials are going to go by different wild areas. The trail can be a corridor for these animals to move from one space to the next.”

Community input will be completed by July 2024, and that will be followed by studies that will identify the location and conceptual design of feasible alternatives for the trail.

For more information, click here. Click here for an interactive map.