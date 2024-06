Thursday, June 6, 2024, marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, a historic day for the world and for George Fotovich, a 20-year-old armed forces member, when he landed on the beaches of Normandy.

On June 6, 1944, allied forces from the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada launched a massive assault on the beaches of Normandy, France, initiating the liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Control.

Among the brave soldiers who participated in the historic operation was George Fotovich, a now 100-year-old WWII veteran and one of the first paratroopers to land on Normandy.

“Everything happens so fast you don’t have much time to think about it,” said Fotovich.

Sgt. George Fotovich served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. He now lives in Rotonda West in Charlotte County.

As we commemorate this 80-year milestone, Fotovich’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the courage and sacrifices made by those who fought on D-Day.

“D-day? A parachute jump! And when we hit the ground, I found out that my commander broke his leg on the way down,” said Fotovich.

He parachuted into Normandy as part of the second plane to drop troops on that fateful day.

“It’s not a matter of being afraid. It’s a job. When you do a job, you do it whether you think about it or not,” said Fotovich.

His actions contributed to the successful infiltration of German-occupied Western Europe.

Close to 4,500 Allied soldiers died on D-Day, and 2,500 of them were Americans. If you add in the number of Germans killed and historians say at least 10,000 people at Normandy.

“In two days’ time, there were like 8,000 bodies. They were bringing them all up from the shoreline,” said Fotovich.

A 2003 newspaper article published by Sun-Herald explains Sgt. Fotovich’s role and heroism during D-Day as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division.

He and his unit parachuted behind enemy lines in Normandy to liberate the village of St. Mere Eglise and block German reinforcements from reaching the beaches. Despite challenging conditions and heavy casualties, they successfully stood until reinforcements arrived.

Throughout the war, he demonstrated extraordinary bravery, earning a Purple Heart and participating in other significant battles, including the Battle of the Bulge. Fotovich was wounded in action during World War II, specifically at the Battle of the Bulge.

“Well, it made me feel good because it wasn’t worse. It could have been a lot worse,” said Fotovich.

On the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Fotovich is now 100 years old. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, less than 1% of the Americans who fought on D-Day are still alive.

Reflecting on D-Day, he recalls the intense emotions of camaraderie that defined those critical moments.

Despite the passage of time, the memories of that day remain vivid, serving as a reminder of the price of freedom and the enduring spirit of those who fought for it.

The 80th anniversary of D-Day is not just a historical milestone; it is an opportunity to honor the legacy of veterans like George Fotovich.

Their bravery and sacrifice continue to inspire and remind us of the values of courage, resilience, and unity in the face of adversity.

He reminds us that the legacy of the greatest generation is never forgotten.