There’s a man in the Lee County jail with the help of a group from Texas calling itself Predator Poachers, but are vigilante groups like this helping or hindering the police?

Fort Myers police had no inkling 56-year-old Mark Schroeder might be in possession of child pornography. They found out when they got a call from Predator Poachers.

Nine days later, the detective in charge had enough evidence to take Schroeder to jail.

On May 16, Schroeder’s quiet street turned into a street with multiple cop cars and cameras.

Cameras recorded Schroeder’s conversation with a Fort Myers detective and Schroeder getting put in handcuffs.

An hour before, there were no cops, but there were cameras and a man confronting Schroeder.

The man, Alex Rosen, is the founder of Predator Poachers. His website proclaims he and his team conduct “intervention-style sting operations to catch child predators. Our mission is to take pedophiles offline, off the streets, and away from kids, one predator at a time.”

Based in Texas, he came to Fort Myers to take down Mark Schroeder.

When Rosen heard enough, he called Fort Myers police.

Now, Schroeder sits in jail, charged with 10 counts of child pornography.

“This is actually my first instance of it. I know it does happen, but it’s not as common,” Detective Anthony Townsend with the Fort Myers police said when asked if he had ever encountered a vigilante group.

“I go there as if they never did anything and start from the beginning just to cover everything legally,” he said.

Detective Townsend is not a fan of vigilantes, despite the fact that the Predator Poachers helped Fort Myers police make its case.

“It kind of causes difficulties is when they do all this with no guidance and then just drop it on our lap,” Townsend said.

Townsend worries people like Rosen have no law enforcement experience and don’t always do things legally.

But Schroeder was not on anyone’s radar before Rosen and his team showed up in Fort Myers.

Now, criminal defense attorney Jill Prenger told WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean that he’s looking at 50 years in prison.

“Had he just told them, ‘No, I’m not talking to you,’ we wouldn’t be having this conversation at all, and he would not have been arrested. The issue and the crime came in when he started admitting to purchasing child pornography,” Prenger said.

So, are these types of groups helping or hindering police work?

“With regard to what they’re doing, whether or not it’s legal, they’re not always doing it legally, and they’re not always doing it correctly. Law enforcement has a job that they have to do, and they do a very good job of doing that job,” Prenger said.

Prenger continued to say, “When you have vigilantes that are going out and doing things of this nature, there are lots of potential issues that can come up, and a defense attorney like myself is definitely going to do everything I can to find the holes and the issues with what they did do.”

“It’s just much more of a hindrance,” Detective Townsend said.

WINK News Safety and Security Specialist Kristen Ziman, a former police chief herself, worries about entrapment with evidence provided by vigilantes.

“It can invalidate a criminal case because it could be argued that the defendant was not acting out of their own volition but was persuaded or coerced into committing the crime of actions of others. So when vigilantes pose as minors to catch predators, their interactions must avoid suggesting or encouraging illegal activity,” Ziman said.

“On the record, they have to say, we don’t we don’t condone this, we want everybody to kind of just turn everything into law enforcement behind the scenes, though. It’s like, hey, thanks for bringing this guy to our attention,” Rosen said.

Rosen believes he helps law enforcement, and the Schroeder case is evidence of that.

“They got lucky in this case because there’s more evidence to be had. But if it was just on its face this conversation, it might not have worked out that way,” Ziman said.

“We don’t need a news headline saying that these people were injured or killed by somebody that they were investigating, but law enforcement wasn’t. So, I don’t endorse this freelance. Some people call it investigative journalism, but to us, it’s vigilantism.”

Rosen said, “There’s just way too many pedophiles and not enough people to catch them.”

Police would rather you call them if you suspect someone is breaking the law. The last thing they want is anyone putting themselves in danger when confronting strangers.

Detective Townsend said it’s “Highly dangerous” to try to do this kind of work yourself.