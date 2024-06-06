WINK News

Jury seated for Wade Wilson’s murder trial

Reporter: Elizabeth Biro
A jury is seated to hear the case of a man accused of murdering two women.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, 12 jurors and four alternates were picked for Wade Wilson’s trial at the Lee County Courthouse.

Prosecutors say Wilson murdered Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz in 2019.

The court proceedings will start again on Monday at 9 a.m. with opening statements.

