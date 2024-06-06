Man accused of throwing bricks from Lani Kai in Fort Myers Beach

WINK News
Jamie Chandler could not believe her eyes when she saw a photo of her late daughter on her new Florida Everblades Hockey jersey.
There are two bills going into effect next month that will impact homeowners’ associations.
A 100-year-old veteran recalls one of the most significant events in World War II, D-Day.
Women are increasingly becoming the target of online harassment, including cyberstalking, revenge porn, and other forms of exploitation.
The trail will connect small towns, natural areas, and working lands to help people experience the region’s culture, environment, and history.
Two Barron Collier girls lacrosse players, Zoe Bucher and Nicole Kuhl, competed for Peru and Israel respectively at the Heritage Cup.
Something you likely never heard of could be impacting your ability to interpret sound. Hidden hearing loss is a relatively new term, that may explain why you can’t hear in certain situation, but do just fine in others.
A jury is seated to hear the case of a man accused of murdering two women.
Punta Gorda man arrested after a trafficking amount of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash were found in his car.
The longtime North Naples location of Cici’s Pizza is closing this weekend after operating for nearly 20 years in Uptown Center next to Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road.
Courtney Parchman faces murder charges in death of a Royal Jacks Arcade employee. The crime occured June 1, 2024, in North Fort Myers.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds Southwest Florida residents of what to do when they spot a black bear in unexpected places.
Charlotte County’s experience with devastating hurricanes over the last 20 years has county officials planning for the future.
A cement truck spilled concrete on the road, causing traffic delays on SR-82 and MLK Jr. Boulevard West in Fort Myers.
A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing bricks from the Lani Kai Resort in Fort Myers beach.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, deputies responded to Lani Kai about a man throwing bricks from the fourth floor.
When deputies arrived, the Lani Kai Resort security guard said the fourth floor was under construction and that no one should be there.
As deputies began canvassing the fourth floor, 34-year-old Steven Clifford Gonzalez revealed himself.
Gonzalez was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail.
There was no physical damage to the rooms reported.
Gonzalez is being charged with trespassing.