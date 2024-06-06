WINK News

Man accused of throwing bricks from Lani Kai in Fort Myers Beach

Steven Clifford Gonzalez Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing bricks from the Lani Kai Resort in Fort Myers beach.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, deputies responded to Lani Kai about a man throwing bricks from the fourth floor.

When deputies arrived, the Lani Kai Resort security guard said the fourth floor was under construction and that no one should be there.

As deputies began canvassing the fourth floor, 34-year-old Steven Clifford Gonzalez revealed himself.

Gonzalez was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail.

There was no physical damage to the rooms reported.

Gonzalez is being charged with trespassing.

