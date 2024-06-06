Punta Gorda man busted with drugs and $10,000 cash in his car

WINK News
Something you likely never heard of could be impacting your ability to interpret sound. Hidden hearing loss is a relatively new term, that may explain why you can’t hear in certain situation, but do just fine in others.
A jury is seated to hear the case of a man accused of murdering two women.
Punta Gorda man arrested after a trafficking amount of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash were found in his car.
The longtime North Naples location of Cici’s Pizza is closing this weekend after operating for nearly 20 years in Uptown Center next to Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road.
Courtney Parchman faces murder charges in death of a Royal Jacks Arcade employee. The crime occured June 1, 2024, in North Fort Myers.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds Southwest Florida residents of what to do when they spot a black bear in unexpected places.
Charlotte County’s experience with devastating hurricanes over the last 20 years has county officials planning for the future.
A cement truck spilled concrete on the road, causing traffic delays on SR-82 and MLK Jr. Boulevard West in Fort Myers.
The annual downtown Fort Myers Art Walk has been canceled largely due to the increased traffic caused by the Caloosahatchee Bridge closing.
The Weather Authority is tracking near-record-high temperatures and isolated storms this Thursday afternoon.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after allegedly carjacking a vehicle from a car dealership.
Robbed at gunpoint by a man with two guns, a carjacking victim shares her ordeal after being carjacked in Lehigh Acres.
A large law enforcement presence has been spotted in a Lee County neighborhood.
After trailing 3-1 after the first period, the Florida Everblades rallied to win Game 3 of the Kelly Cup Finals 6-3 to retake the series lead.
The Florida Everblades, the hockey team, is taking Southwest Florida by storm because they are three games away from being potential three-peat champions in the Kelly Cup finals.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Thomas C. Barnicle on Tuesday. He faced felony domestic battery and multiple drug charges after a trafficking amount of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash were found in his vehicle.
The Department of Children and Families contacted the sheriff’s office to notify them they’d arranged a meeting with the 29-year-old.
Deputies attended the meeting in the area of Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte because they had “probable cause to arrest and charge Barnicle for felony domestic battery from an incident that occurred in Punta Gorda on June 2,” according to a news release.
They identified Barnicle and cuffed him, then searched him and his vehicle. Deputies said they located clear plastic bags filled with 42.3 grams of a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine, in his front passenger seat.
They also reported finding a safe with over $10,000 in cash, a rifle, and handgun ammunition.
“This is exactly the type of person I don’t want living in my county. If you choose to assault someone, especially someone who is pregnant, you don’t belong here,” warned Sheriff Bill Prummell. “Beyond that cowardly attack, to be driving around with that amount of poison in Charlotte County, it is clear that you don’t care about anyone but yourself. The consequences are real, and they are overdue – but his time is up.”
Barnicle bonded out of jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for mid-July.