Punta Gorda man busted with drugs and $10,000 cash in his car

Author: Carolyn Dolcimascolo
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Thomas C. Barnicle on Tuesday. He faced felony domestic battery and multiple drug charges after a trafficking amount of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash were found in his vehicle.

  • Cocaine – Trafficking more than 28 grams less than 150kg
  • Possession of harmful new legend drug without prescription
  • Drug paraphernalia- possession or use of
  • Aggravated Battery – Offender Knew Victim Pregnant

The Department of Children and Families contacted the sheriff’s office to notify them they’d arranged a meeting with the 29-year-old.

Deputies attended the meeting in the area of Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte because they had “probable cause to arrest and charge Barnicle for felony domestic battery from an incident that occurred in Punta Gorda on June 2,” according to a news release.

They identified Barnicle and cuffed him, then searched him and his vehicle. Deputies said they located clear plastic bags filled with 42.3 grams of a white powdery substance, which tested positive for cocaine, in his front passenger seat.

They also reported finding a safe with over $10,000 in cash, a rifle, and handgun ammunition.

“This is exactly the type of person I don’t want living in my county. If you choose to assault someone, especially someone who is pregnant, you don’t belong here,” warned Sheriff Bill Prummell. “Beyond that cowardly attack, to be driving around with that amount of poison in Charlotte County, it is clear that you don’t care about anyone but yourself. The consequences are real, and they are overdue – but his time is up.”

Barnicle bonded out of jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for mid-July.

