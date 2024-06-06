Two Barron Collier girls lacrosse players compete at Heritage Cup

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
There are two bills going into effect next month that will impact homeowners’ associations.
A 100-year-old veteran recalls one of the most significant events in World War II, D-Day.
Women are increasingly becoming the target of online harassment, including cyberstalking, revenge porn, and other forms of exploitation.
The trail will connect small towns, natural areas, and working lands to help people experience the region’s culture, environment, and history.
A man has been arrested after reports of a suspect allegedly throwing bricks from the Lani Kai Resort in Fort Myers beach.
Two Barron Collier girls lacrosse players, Zoe Bucher and Nicole Kuhl, competed for Peru and Israel respectively at the Heritage Cup.
Something you likely never heard of could be impacting your ability to interpret sound. Hidden hearing loss is a relatively new term, that may explain why you can’t hear in certain situation, but do just fine in others.
A jury is seated to hear the case of a man accused of murdering two women.
Punta Gorda man arrested after a trafficking amount of cocaine and over $10,000 in cash were found in his car.
The longtime North Naples location of Cici’s Pizza is closing this weekend after operating for nearly 20 years in Uptown Center next to Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road.
Courtney Parchman faces murder charges in death of a Royal Jacks Arcade employee. The crime occured June 1, 2024, in North Fort Myers.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds Southwest Florida residents of what to do when they spot a black bear in unexpected places.
Charlotte County’s experience with devastating hurricanes over the last 20 years has county officials planning for the future.
A cement truck spilled concrete on the road, causing traffic delays on SR-82 and MLK Jr. Boulevard West in Fort Myers.
The annual downtown Fort Myers Art Walk has been canceled largely due to the increased traffic caused by the Caloosahatchee Bridge closing.
Zoe Bucher has come a long way in her lacrosse career. From just throwing the ball with friends, to joining the Barron Collier High School girls lacrosse team, to now. She’s back home after playing for Peru at the Heritage Cup.
“Three years ago, you’d tell me I’d be on a Peruvian national team, I’d say you’re out of your mind,” Bucher said.
Zoe brought her stick to Pennsylvania to compete against teams from all over the world with players from different levels of lacrosse.
“I was probably one of the youngest people there and all the other people we were playing with they had families,” Bucher explained. “They had kids and stuff. And they were either in D-1 or graduated D-1 or going D-1. And it was really unique playing with all the different levels of lacrosse.”
What made the experience more enjoyable for Zoe is that she wasn’t alone. One of her Barron Collier teammates, Nicole Kuhl, was also there playing for the Israeli team. The two teammates even had to guard one another when their teams matched up.
Bucher said, “it was scary. It was terrifying. I always watch her and since I’m her teammate it’s different cause I always watch her defend people. When she defends me, I’m like okay. I got a little bit scared. But all in all it was so much fun because it made my nerves put at ease a little bit cause I knew somebody on the other team.”
“These two girls are exceptional,” Barron Collier girls lacrosse head coach Bob Musitano said. “They really are and it’s great to see them get this opportunity. They get international play that may lead to the Olympics for them so it’s pretty special.”
Zoe is already focused on how she can take playing against top talent and build on it.
“I’m going to push myself more to be how they are because it’ll help me on the field here,” Bucher said. “Like at Barron we have tough competition during the season and stuff. And I want to push myself to be better than our competition and push our teammates too.”