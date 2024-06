Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking near-record-high temperatures and isolated storms this Thursday afternoon.

Weather Authority Meteorologist Juliana Mejia said, “Uncomfortable heat for the bulk of this Thursday afternoon. In some areas, we can see temperatures tipping into the mid-90s.”

Mejia then mentioned that record-high heat is possible in Punta Gorda as peak temperatures can reach 97 degrees.

Muggy start with greater humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s this morning.

Most of the coastline communities will stay dry again as isolated-to-scattered storms will remain primarily inland this afternoon and evening.

Morning lows remain in the upper 70s Friday morning.

Onshore flow will bring a chance for a few showers and storms in the morning, and storm chances will remain isolated for the afternoon.

Rinse and repeat for Friday afternoon conditions with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

The pattern continues for warm, muggy wake-up temperatures in the upper 70s and above-average temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s for Saturday afternoon.

Isolated storms are possible on Saturdays, but rain chances continue to weaken through the weekend.

Tropical models suggest the possibility of weak tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico towards the middle of next week.

While development appears unlikely, ample tropical moisture will help bring greater rain chances to SWFL.

Remember, this Atlantic Hurricane Season is forecast to be very active so take advantage of the two week ‘Sales Tax Holiday’ through June 14.