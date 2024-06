A storm of controversy surrounds the former Lee County School Superintendent after a letter claiming racial bias and defamation surfaced on social media.

Dr. Christopher Bernier said he left Lee County when his position changed from an appointed role to an elected one.

Now, he’s the superintendent of Duval County, but some are questioning why he left.

WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean was able to confirm that the email posted on Facebook is legit.

The email claims Dr. Bernier had a misconception of how women and black employees should be submissive. It also accused him of racial profiling against an employee and using his position of power to threaten, intimidate and demean an employee.

Below is the Facebook post showing an anonymous email sent to Lee County Schools Chief Operations Officer Larry Stephens on April 1.



During public comment on Tuesday at the Duval County school board meeting, people questioned the decision to hire him in the first place.

“The last thing we need to do is hire a superintendent with baggage. We read about pending litigation today. We’ve heard about a whistleblower complaint and his requests for more money and perks that haven’t been done in the past. The last thing we need to do is make a mistake with this,” Ellen Glasser, the former Mayor of Atlantic Beach, said.

Now, people are questioning why Lee County and Dr. Bernier parted ways.

A Dr. Bernier representative has an answer for that: “The position of superintendent in Lee County changed when the community voted to move to an elected superintendent. I respected that decision and chose not to seek office. This spring, I actively participated in processes to secure a position as an appointed superintendent. In Lee County, we improved student outcomes, and I left on good terms. I look forward to similar success as the Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools.”

Many from Duval want the district to reconsider their decision to hire Dr. Bernier.

“I would respectfully ask that you consider what’s been in the news and take the bold move to, especially during a fiscal crisis, to resend your office, rescind your offer of employment or reconsider this appointment,” Glasser said.

WINK News contacted Lee County to see if they’d be willing to give me the whistleblower report. They responded, “The district does not comment on or confirm if a whistleblower complaint was filed as that is confidential information.”