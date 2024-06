Ethan Cartwright (CREDIT: Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A Lee County man has been found guilty for the murder of his girlfriend and her mother.

Ethan Cartwright was was found guilty on both counts of second-degree murder in the killing Anne Fleury and her mother, Jeanne Charles Andre, after the jury deliberated for a few hours Friday.

They were killed at their home in San Carlos Park in November of 2021.

During Cartwright’s first court appearance in 2021, prosecutor Andreas Gardiner said Cartwright executed one of the women in front of the couple’s two children.

Additionally, there is a video of him chasing the second woman down the road and shooting her.

According to his arrest report, Cartwright admitted to killing the woman in a text message to a friend, who then called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest report also says after shooting at least one of the women, Cartwright took the two children to a neighbor’s home, where he also admitted to killing the woman.

The children were ages 2 and 6 at the time of the murders.

He was also found guilty of shooting a missile into a building.