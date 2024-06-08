SpaceCon blasts off in Fort Myers

Southwest Florida SpaceCon is here! On the outside you may not notice it, but on the inside is where the fun really begins.

“It’s kind of like an explosion of nerd culture,” said Rob Andersin, a content creator. “Comic books, create our own, Marvel, DC, all the things that we come out and really enjoy, and it gives us a break from our lives.”

It’s a community within a community, getting to enjoy all this comic book, sci-fi convention has to offer.

From video games to costume contests, these cosplayers didn’t hold back.

WINK NEWS Reporter Camila Pereria spoke with a few cosplayers about their costumes.

“This is the classic Ghostbusters suit, but done up in pink complete with the pink no ghost patch, as if Barbie where it goes Buster herself.” said Caitlin Wolf.

“Mine is a hobbit from Lord of the Rings named Autumn Took, she’s after Peregrine to pit them.” said Cosplayer Crystal Parisi.

“Magnifico, through wish I was like, ‘I’m gonna actually cosplay that,'” said Chris Sanchez, creator of Make it Nerdie. “I shaved my beard, which is like, my wife’s like, ‘what are you doing’?””

Many cosplayers made their one-of-a-kind costumes all on their own. One cosplayer named Robbie said he made his own costume in less than a week.

“[The costume took] Five or four days, I’m a Bionicle from 2001.” said Robbie.

It’s more than just a costume for these players, It’s a lifestyle.

“It is a huge part of our lives,” said Brian Wolf with SWFL Ghost Corps. “And actually, how we got together and got married in the first place was through costuming work. It’s all about having fun and giving back to the community as much as possible.”

“Being able to be someone else that you’re not normally and being able to just enjoy yourself and get out of your shell and, and just try to have fun really, at the end of the day.” said Sanchez.

For creators and illustrators like Mike Sealie, Who’s had his work in the big leagues like Marvel and Star Wars, It puts a smile on his face to see fans enjoy their work by making them come to life.

“Exciting. Excited like eight-year-old me. If I could tell eight-year-old me I get to do this to make bring joy to people. It makes me happy,” said Sealie.

Southwest Florida SpaceCon wrapped up at 6:00 p.m., but you can catch other conventions like this one later this year like Paranormal and UFO Con and Steampunk Con.