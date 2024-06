Southwest Florida’s weekend weather started out warm and humid, with some seeing coastal showers and storms.

“Isolated showers and storms will linger around, shifting more inland by the evening hours. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s, with sun and clouds throughout the day,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

It’s not a bad day for boaters. Saturday’s winds are out of the southwest, around 5 to 10 knots, and seas reach about 1 to 2 feet.

Keep an eye on the sky and your WINK weather app to track those isolated showers and storms, especially into the early afternoon.

Sunday’s forecast is very similar, with the chance for isolated showers and storms possibly occurring again.

Temperatures will also be above normal, reaching the low to mid-90s.

The Weather Authority is also tracking a significant amount of tropical moisture that will reach us by next week.

“This will keep our rain chances elevated each day, with some models showing that we could accumulate a few inches of rainfall,” added Kreidler. “We need the rain as we are all under a drought to some degree in Southwest Florida.”

Due to the mostly cloudy skies and increased rain chances, our above-normal temperatures will also take a break. Highs will be closer to the 90-degree mark next week.

No development in the tropics is expected in the next 7 days.