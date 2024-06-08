WINK Neighborhood Watch: Prison Escapee, Drugs, and Bricks

WINK News
Southwest Florida SpaceCon is here! On the outside you may not notice it, but on the inside is where the fun really begins.
This weeks segment of WINK Neighborhood watch features a wanted woman, a Cape Coral drug house, and bricks by the beach.
Never-before-seen footage released from the Bank of America hostage situation and sniper shooting.
The FBI has released over 300 pages of unclassified documents pertaining to the murder investigation.
Keep an eye on the sky and your WINK weather app to track isolated showers and storms this weekend.
The Florida Everblades win Game 4 of the Kelly Cup Finals and move one win away from claiming history with their third straight Kelly Cup title.
WINK News was downtown Friday night. Not many people were around but surprisingly, there was not much traffic.
Michele Baron just graduated from Arizona State University at the age of 64, and she has quite the success story, all thanks to Uber.
Bonita Springs abstract artist, Mally Khorsantchi, oil paints from her gorgeous custom home along the imperial river, to find the “mysterious space” of chaos and order
Naples Zoo and Riptide Brewing Company are getting ready to raise money for Florida panther conservation, and all you have to do is have a beer.
In a WINK News exclusive, reporter Liz Biro sat down with Lee Hollander to talk about what it takes to lead a death penalty case.
Fort Myers Beach is a favorite stay-cation spot for people in Southwest Florida and a destination for many across the county.
You don’t have to venture to Mordor to see the extended editions of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy in theaters.
Estero has submitted its response to FEMA regarding the Hurricane Ian compliance issue, and it is now available for residents to access.
For Riverdale High School, renovations are not going to be cheap.
Aaliyah Christian Foster credit. Collier County Sheriff’s Office
Aaliyah Christian Foster has been arrested after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from an attempted traffic stop early Wednesday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:36 a.m., a stolen silver Lexus had fled from an attempted traffic stop with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
FHP located the Lexus in Lee County on Interstate 75 and tried to pull it over at mile marker 114, near Collier County.
When the driver, Aaliyah Christian Foster, 23, failed to stop, FHP and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks, causing the Lexus’s tire to deflate.
Foster continued to flee south on I-75, driving on the rims. The Lexus eventually entered the Golden Gate Parkway interchange (Exit 105) and collided with a pedestrian crosswalk sign.
Foster is being charged with fleeing, grand theft, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and drug charges.
Foster also has an active warrant as a prison escapee from the Florida Department of Corrections.
RELATED: Prison escapee arrested after fleeing from troopers in stolen vehicle on I-75
Frank Joseph Pieczatkiewicz (left), Kiriana Ainise Radhe (middle), and Reannan Marie Cathleen Moreland (right).
Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office
Reannan Marie Cathleen Moreland has been arrested along with two others after allegedly being involved in drug transactions at a drug house in Cape Coral.
According to the Cape Coral Police Department, within the past two weeks, detectives assigned to the Narcotics Unit began investigating a Cape Coral residence at 4913 Nassau Court.
Based on complaints from neighbors and from the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers Network, detectives launched an investigation and were able to prove drug transactions were occurring at the home.
The police department’s SWAT Team executed a search warrant on the home and found an additional resident, 33-year-old Reannan Marie Cathleen Moreland, who they said was also in possession of drugs.
Radhe and Pieczatkiewicz are being charged with selling a controlled substance 1,000 feet within a physical place of worship and possession of a controlled substance.
Moreland is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
RELATED: 3 arrested after drug house investigation in Cape Coral
Steven Clifford Gonzalez
Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office
Steven Clifford Gonzalez has been arrested after allegedly throwing bricks from the Lani Kai Resort in Fort Myers beach.
When deputies arrived, the Lani Kai Resort security guard said the fourth floor was under construction and that no one should be there.
As deputies began canvassing the fourth floor, 34-year-old Steven Clifford Gonzalez revealed himself.
Gonzalez is being charged with trespassing.
RELATED: Man accused of throwing bricks from Lani Kai in Fort Myers Beach