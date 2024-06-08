WINK Neighborhood Watch: Prison Escapee, Drugs, and Bricks

This weeks segment of WINK Neighborhood watch features a wanted woman, a Cape Coral drug house, and bricks by the beach. Aaliyah Christian Foster credit. Collier County Sheriff’s Office

Aaliyah Christian Foster has been arrested after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from an attempted traffic stop early Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at approximately 1:36 a.m., a stolen silver Lexus had fled from an attempted traffic stop with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

FHP located the Lexus in Lee County on Interstate 75 and tried to pull it over at mile marker 114, near Collier County.

When the driver, Aaliyah Christian Foster, 23, failed to stop, FHP and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks, causing the Lexus’s tire to deflate.

Foster continued to flee south on I-75, driving on the rims. The Lexus eventually entered the Golden Gate Parkway interchange (Exit 105) and collided with a pedestrian crosswalk sign.

Foster is being charged with fleeing, grand theft, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and drug charges.

Foster also has an active warrant as a prison escapee from the Florida Department of Corrections.

RELATED: Prison escapee arrested after fleeing from troopers in stolen vehicle on I-75 Frank Joseph Pieczatkiewicz (left), Kiriana Ainise Radhe (middle), and Reannan Marie Cathleen Moreland (right). Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Reannan Marie Cathleen Moreland has been arrested along with two others after allegedly being involved in drug transactions at a drug house in Cape Coral.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, within the past two weeks, detectives assigned to the Narcotics Unit began investigating a Cape Coral residence at 4913 Nassau Court.

Based on complaints from neighbors and from the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers Network, detectives launched an investigation and were able to prove drug transactions were occurring at the home.

The police department’s SWAT Team executed a search warrant on the home and found an additional resident, 33-year-old Reannan Marie Cathleen Moreland, who they said was also in possession of drugs.

Radhe and Pieczatkiewicz are being charged with selling a controlled substance 1,000 feet within a physical place of worship and possession of a controlled substance.

Moreland is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELATED: 3 arrested after drug house investigation in Cape Coral Steven Clifford Gonzalez Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Steven Clifford Gonzalez has been arrested after allegedly throwing bricks from the Lani Kai Resort in Fort Myers beach.

When deputies arrived, the Lani Kai Resort security guard said the fourth floor was under construction and that no one should be there.

As deputies began canvassing the fourth floor, 34-year-old Steven Clifford Gonzalez revealed himself.

Gonzalez is being charged with trespassing.

RELATED: Man accused of throwing bricks from Lani Kai in Fort Myers Beach