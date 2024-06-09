1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Lehigh acres crash

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle crash that left one dead in Charlotte County.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Lehigh Acres that left one person injured and one dead.
This Sunday Southwest Florida will feel the heat. Next week, we will see much-needed rain.
Hertz Arena erupted in cheers the moment the Florida Everblades won their third straight Kelly Cup title in overtime.
On Saturday, the lee county sheriff’s office released a graphic new video from an attempted bank robbery turned deadly.
At the basis of all Jewish sacred texts is the Torah, and it is known to be the most important book in Judaism.
Southwest Florida SpaceCon is here! On the outside you may not notice it, but on the inside is where the fun really begins.
This weeks segment of WINK Neighborhood watch features a wanted woman, a Cape Coral drug house, and bricks by the beach.
Never-before-seen footage released from the Bank of America hostage situation and sniper shooting.
The FBI has released over 300 pages of unclassified documents pertaining to the murder investigation.
Keep an eye on the sky and your WINK weather app to track isolated showers and storms this weekend.
The Florida Everblades win Game 4 of the Kelly Cup Finals and move one win away from claiming history with their third straight Kelly Cup title.
WINK News was downtown Friday night. Not many people were around but surprisingly, there was not much traffic.
Michele Baron just graduated from Arizona State University at the age of 64, and she has quite the success story, all thanks to Uber.
Bonita Springs abstract artist, Mally Khorsantchi, oil paints from her gorgeous custom home along the imperial river, to find the “mysterious space” of chaos and order
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Lehigh Acres that left one person injured and one dead.
The crash occurred around 12:10 A.M. early Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling west on Lee Boulevard approaching Xelda Avenue.
At the same time, two pedestrians attempted to cross the travel lanes of Lee Boulevard from the south shoulder.
The sedan collided with both pedestrians. The first pedestrian, a 37-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The second pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.