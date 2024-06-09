WINK News

Watch Now

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after Lehigh acres crash

Published: Updated:
deadly crash
Florida Highway Patrol. CREDIT: WINK News

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Lehigh Acres that left one person injured and one dead.

The crash occurred around 12:10 A.M. early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a sedan was traveling west on Lee Boulevard approaching Xelda Avenue.

At the same time, two pedestrians attempted to cross the travel lanes of Lee Boulevard from the south shoulder.

The sedan collided with both pedestrians. The first pedestrian, a 37-year-old woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The second pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.