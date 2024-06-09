WINK News

LCSO investigating shooting in Lehigh Acres, 1 injured

The Lee County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that occurred around midnight.

The shooting occurred near 24th Street South West in Lehigh Acres.

According to the Lee County Sheriffs Office, one person was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

According to LCSO, there is no threat to the public at this time and detectives are working the investigation.

