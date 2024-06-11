Final Fort Myers Police Citizen Review Board meeting held tonight

WINK News
Tuesday’s rain has been rough on Marco Island, making parking lots resemble lakes.
The Fort Myers Police Citizen Review Board is no more. This comes after Governor DeSantis signed a bill, which changes how boards operate.
With most cases of glaucoma, a buildup of fluid causes pressure within the eye. As that pressure increases, it affects the optic nerve at the back of the eye.
Brand new renderings of what the new Times Square on Fort Myers Beach will look like from the property owners.
WINK News reporter Camila Pereira met with the Calusa Waterkeeper Cody Pierce to discuss how the recent rainfall could affect the water quality in Southwest Florida.
Inside a bedroom, you would see children’s toys piled high in boxes and a high chair. It’s the same bedroom where a window is smashed out.
The city of Cape Coral, an area known to struggle with heavy rainfalls, said it has one of the best stormwater management systems in the state.
Rain has been causing flooding across Fort Myers, adding to the already tricky traffic on First Street before the Edison Bridge.
It’s been a discussion for decades, a legal battle since 2016. Should the Chiquita Lock in Cape Coral stay or should it be removed? It’s a decision a judge handed down Monday saying the lock can be removed, but the discussions surrounding its removal continues on.
A Port Charlotte man has been convicted of trafficking drugs, including fentanyl, amphetamines and cannabis.
Three years ago the now 6’5″ 300 lbs. standout never dreamed he would have the selection of schools that he did.
The proposed new Estero Island Beach Club aims to replace its previous two buildings with a single structure on Fort Myers Beach.
Standing in the way… current town code.
Now is the time to work on your hurricane plan and kit. Researchers reaffirm their prediction of an above-average season.
Chris Scuderi continued to raise the profile of Gator Mike’s by opening Mellow Mushroom next door at 53 NE Pine Island Road. It becomes Southwest Florida’s third location and the first in Cape Coral, joining the franchise’s more than 160 locations across 17 states.
A lithium-ion battery from an electric bike caught fire. Two people and a dog have been displaced.
The Fort Myers Police Citizen Review Board held its final meeting tonight. This comes after Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 601, which changes how police citizen’s review boards operate.
The board will never meet in council chambers ever again, or ever in the same format, but that doesn’t mean the city is not committed to transparency.
Mayor Kevin Anderson, City Councilmember Johnny Streets, and FMPD Chief Jason Fields all spoke at the meeting and thanked them for their service.
They don’t know when, and they don’t know who, but Fort Myers wants to rebuild this board to comply with this new law.
The law limits how these boards operate. Some don’t agree with the governor’s decision.
The police citizen review board chairman, Steven Cestero-Brown, wasn’t too pleased that the Governor signed the bill into law.
“I think it’s extremely important that I think for the most part, we’re disappointed that, at least for the next two years, we’re not going to be able to have a citizens police review board,” Cestero-Brown said.
The new law says they can no longer investigate external complaints and the review panels must be completely scraped. Sheriffs and police chiefs are the only ones with the authority to appoint members now, instead of other elected leaders picking their reps.
“It’s necessary to create relationships in our community, especially with our law enforcement, it creates trust, right among the public,” Danielle O’halloran, a police citizen’s review board member, said.
After an officer-involved shooting on Hanson Street this week, the second at FMPD in the last 6 months, transparency is just as important as ever.
Elected officials have confirmed to WINK News that while this board will be disbanded as it no longer complies with the law, city and police leadership are optimistic that a new board will be formed to continue to push for transparency while connecting the department with the community it’s sworn to protect.
“It’s not gonna be hard, it’s gonna be easy, easy to do this once you have a mindset that you don’t represent yourself, you represent others. We want to hear what we can do better, what we shouldn’t do.” said councilman Johnny Streets.
Of the 21 citizen’s review boards in Florida, Fort Myers is one of the most active in the state. It’s a tradition the city hopes to recreate soon.
City leaders are hopeful that the review board will be rebuilt in a new form in the coming months, but they will need to make changes in how board members are appointed and the type of complaints they review.
The city manager, city attorney, and police chief will continue to have discussions to figure out how a board fits into the future of the city. There is no timetable for how long that process will take.