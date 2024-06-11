WINK News

Heavy rain impacting Marco Island

Reporter: Haley Zarcone
Tuesday’s rain was rough on Marco Island, making parking lots resemble lakes.

WINK News took our live truck across Marco Island on Tuesday through neighborhoods, side streets and along canals.

As WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone waded through the ankle-deep water, she noticed the water levels rising the further she walked. The highest the water reached as she walked through was up to her shin.

Flooding stayed mainly on the sides of the roads but did start to creep up to the center.

Parking lots of hotels and condos had standing water, and flooding was also seen near Caxambas Park, where a fire hydrant was half submerged underwater.

The flood watch is covering Collier County until 2 a.m. Be careful when driving around.

