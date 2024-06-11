Heavy rain impacting Marco Island

WINK News
Tuesday’s rain has been rough on Marco Island, making parking lots resemble lakes.
The Fort Myers Police Citizen Review Board is no more. This comes after Governor DeSantis signed a bill, which changes how boards operate.
With most cases of glaucoma, a buildup of fluid causes pressure within the eye. As that pressure increases, it affects the optic nerve at the back of the eye.
Brand new renderings of what the new Times Square on Fort Myers Beach will look like from the property owners.
WINK News reporter Camila Pereira met with the Calusa Waterkeeper Cody Pierce to discuss how the recent rainfall could affect the water quality in Southwest Florida.
Inside a bedroom, you would see children’s toys piled high in boxes and a high chair. It’s the same bedroom where a window is smashed out.
The city of Cape Coral, an area known to struggle with heavy rainfalls, said it has one of the best stormwater management systems in the state.
Rain has been causing flooding across Fort Myers, adding to the already tricky traffic on First Street before the Edison Bridge.
It’s been a discussion for decades, a legal battle since 2016. Should the Chiquita Lock in Cape Coral stay or should it be removed? It’s a decision a judge handed down Monday saying the lock can be removed, but the discussions surrounding its removal continues on.
A Port Charlotte man has been convicted of trafficking drugs, including fentanyl, amphetamines and cannabis.
Three years ago the now 6’5″ 300 lbs. standout never dreamed he would have the selection of schools that he did.
The proposed new Estero Island Beach Club aims to replace its previous two buildings with a single structure on Fort Myers Beach.
Standing in the way… current town code.
Now is the time to work on your hurricane plan and kit. Researchers reaffirm their prediction of an above-average season.
Chris Scuderi continued to raise the profile of Gator Mike’s by opening Mellow Mushroom next door at 53 NE Pine Island Road. It becomes Southwest Florida’s third location and the first in Cape Coral, joining the franchise’s more than 160 locations across 17 states.
A lithium-ion battery from an electric bike caught fire. Two people and a dog have been displaced.
WINK News took our live truck across Marco Island on Tuesday through neighborhoods, side streets and along canals.
As WINK News reporter Haley Zarcone waded through the ankle-deep water, she noticed the water levels rising the further she walked. The highest the water reached as she walked through was up to her shin.
Flooding stayed mainly on the sides of the roads but did start to creep up to the center.
Parking lots of hotels and condos had standing water, and flooding was also seen near Caxambas Park, where a fire hydrant was half submerged underwater.
The flood watch is covering Collier County until 2 a.m. Be careful when driving around.