Boil water notice in effect for areas of SW Arcadia

Boil Water
A water main break has caused an immediate boil water notice for areas of Southwest Arcadia.

The city of Arcadia said it’s affecting Gordon Street West to Lincoln Avenue, East to S Monroe and south to Golden Melody Subdivision.

The area has restored water service, but you still need to boil water.

The city recommends that residents turn on all faucets for approximately 2 minutes and flush toilets twice.

Drinking water should be boiled for at least one minute.

The boil water notice will be in effect until further notice.

