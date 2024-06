The Florida Everblades and their die hard fans returned to Hertz Arena Wednesday night to celebrate history. The Everblades are the first ECHL team to win the Kelly Cup three straight years.

“No one can take that from you,” Everblades forward Oliver Chau said. “So that’s pretty cool. So just to even be a little part of that I’m eternally grateful for that.”

“Each year I’d say I know they can do this again,” Everblades fan Cindy Coiner-Berry said. “I know they can do this again. And they did it. It’s what you call it a hat trick. It’s a hat trick.”

Nights like this have become a tradition for Coiner-Berry and her husband, Art.

“Every year this is how we’ve been celebrating our anniversary,” Coiner-Berry explained. “It’s like we celebrated 2022, 2023 and 2024 by celebrating the championships. So we wouldn’t miss it for the world”

The couple of 42 years were among the fans who lined up on the arena floor to get a picture with the Kelly Cup and get autographs from the players. They recognize the role the fans played in this historic run.

Chau said, “they’ve supported us all year long. Making sure Hertz was rocking every night, especially in the playoffs. It was so loud.”

“They set the attendance record in the last game,” Everblades forward Reed Lebster said. “They’re a huge part of this championship as well.”

“They gave us more than you could ever ask for hope for pray for dream of as far as a team in the last three championships,” Coiner-Berry said.