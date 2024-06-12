Lee County: Initial estimates for 2024 property values released

WINK News
In Naples, the roadways looked terrible due to Wednesday’s storms.
Staying proactive to keep your children safe as the days of unlocked doors and windows at Florida schools are coming to an end.
The Fort Myers yacht basin sits empty right now. It’s been that way since Hurricane Ian hit.
The Lee County property appraiser released the initial estimates for 2024 property values, which shows some serious growth across the board.
Older owls can fly to higher ground, but Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife President Pascha Donaldson worries about the babies!
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 12, 2024.
Families have complained about poor work quality and enormous cost overages, all before moving into their dream home.
From serving food to helping students, Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille donated $3,00 to the Sanibel School in early May.
Seven years, Fort Myers husband and wife duo, Anthony and Tyna Swingler, opened the dark “antique modern design” store to create a wine bar tasting experience while you shop
The Florida Highway Patrol has issued road closures for the following streets due to flooding caused by heavy rain.
Reporter Camila Pereira spoke with neighbors, who said that the flooding was normal but still is concerning.
The Weather Authority has continuing coverage of the widespread rain that has been drenching Southwest Florida since Monday morning.
Experts say the amount of rain we’ve had means we’re likely to see more snakes, frogs, toads and mosquitoes.
They can strike anytime and anywhere! Now, a new clinical trial for epilepsy is using a regenerative brain cell procedure to stop seizures.
A water main break has caused an immediate boil water notice for areas of Southwest Arcadia.
Lee County Property Appraiser (LEEPA) Matt Caldwell has released the initial estimates for 2024 property values, showing serious growth across the board.
Property appraisers went to each of the 500,000 properties in Lee County, evaluated them and determined their value.
These values will affect how much you pay in property taxes.
The 2024 estimates show growth across the board.
Fort Myers’ taxable value is up 5.17%, Cape Coral’s is up 10.26%, Bonita Springs’ is up 9%, Estero’s is up 6.59%, and Sanibel’s is down 1.8%, but the City Manager said it’s still a 7.4% increase from last year.
“This is great story for local government,” said Caldwell, “the sooner we recover financially, the sooner that those particularly like the beach and Sanibel will be able to reduce their tax rates as a result and get back to where they were before the storm.”
Meanwhile, Fort Myers Beach boomed with a 45.36% increase in total taxable value, meaning homeowners like Jo Ann Knobloch should expect to pay more in property taxes.
“We don’t need any more burden. We have enough problems with flood and house insurance prices, and then they raise taxes on top of it. That’s just going to add an additional burden to everyone,” said Knobloch.
The town of Fort Myers Beach said in a statement that the taxable value is evidence of progress toward recovery from Hurricane Ian.
Fire districts across Lee County, including Fort Myers Beach, Iona McGregor, and North Fort Myers, also reported significant increases.
Homeowners will receive their estimate in August in a TRIM notice. Caldwell says that’s the time for property owners to take action.
If you think something is missed, reach out to LEEPA.
Official values will be certified before July 1st.