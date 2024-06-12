Lee County: Initial estimates for 2024 property values released

Lee County Property Appraiser (LEEPA) Matt Caldwell has released the initial estimates for 2024 property values, showing serious growth across the board.

Property appraisers went to each of the 500,000 properties in Lee County, evaluated them and determined their value.

These values will affect how much you pay in property taxes.

The 2024 estimates show growth across the board.

Fort Myers’ taxable value is up 5.17%, Cape Coral’s is up 10.26%, Bonita Springs’ is up 9%, Estero’s is up 6.59%, and Sanibel’s is down 1.8%, but the City Manager said it’s still a 7.4% increase from last year.

“This is great story for local government,” said Caldwell, “the sooner we recover financially, the sooner that those particularly like the beach and Sanibel will be able to reduce their tax rates as a result and get back to where they were before the storm.”

Meanwhile, Fort Myers Beach boomed with a 45.36% increase in total taxable value, meaning homeowners like Jo Ann Knobloch should expect to pay more in property taxes.

“We don’t need any more burden. We have enough problems with flood and house insurance prices, and then they raise taxes on top of it. That’s just going to add an additional burden to everyone,” said Knobloch.

The town of Fort Myers Beach said in a statement that the taxable value is evidence of progress toward recovery from Hurricane Ian.

Fire districts across Lee County, including Fort Myers Beach, Iona McGregor, and North Fort Myers, also reported significant increases.

Homeowners will receive their estimate in August in a TRIM notice. Caldwell says that’s the time for property owners to take action.

If you think something is missed, reach out to LEEPA.

Official values will be certified before July 1st.