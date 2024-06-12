WINK News

SWFL road closures due to flooding

The Naples Police Department has put out road closures in Naples, Wednesday evening, until the water recedes.

  • Park Shore Drive and Old Trail Drive
  • Park Shore Drive and Belair Lane up to the Park Shore Drive Bridge
  • Park Shore Drive and Crayton Road
  • Harbour Drive and Crayton Road
  • Harbour Drive and Leeward Lane
  • Binnacle Drive and Ketch Drive
  • All of Mooring Line Drive westbound to the Mooring Line Drive Bridge
  • 7the Ave N to Broad Ave North, On Gulf Shore Blvd North
  • 10th St South between 5th Ave South and 10 Ave South
  • 5th Ave South and 9th St South
  • 1st Ave South and 3rd St South
  • Gordon Drive South of 13th Ave South
  • Gordon is passable after 18th until 33rd Ave S, then it gets deep again
  • Gulf Shore Blvd. South & area of 13th Ave. S

Earlier in the day, The Florida Highway Patrol issued road closures in Lee County for the following streets due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

  • Northbound right lanes closed near San Carlos Boulevard and Prescott Street
  • Southbound right lane is closed near Fowler Street and Market Street
  • Southbound right lane is closed near Ballard Road and Markland Avenue
  • Southbound right lane is closed near U.S. 41 and Pine Island Road

