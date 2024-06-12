Moving forward with plans for the Suntex Marina

WINK News
In Naples, the roadways looked terrible due to Wednesday’s storms.
Staying proactive to keep your children safe as the days of unlocked doors and windows at Florida schools are coming to an end.
The Fort Myers yacht basin sits empty right now. It’s been that way since Hurricane Ian hit.
The Lee County property appraiser released the initial estimates for 2024 property values, which shows some serious growth across the board.
Older owls can fly to higher ground, but Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife President Pascha Donaldson worries about the babies!
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 12, 2024.
Families have complained about poor work quality and enormous cost overages, all before moving into their dream home.
From serving food to helping students, Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille donated $3,00 to the Sanibel School in early May.
Seven years, Fort Myers husband and wife duo, Anthony and Tyna Swingler, opened the dark “antique modern design” store to create a wine bar tasting experience while you shop
The Florida Highway Patrol has issued road closures for the following streets due to flooding caused by heavy rain.
Reporter Camila Pereira spoke with neighbors, who said that the flooding was normal but still is concerning.
The Weather Authority has continuing coverage of the widespread rain that has been drenching Southwest Florida since Monday morning.
Experts say the amount of rain we’ve had means we’re likely to see more snakes, frogs, toads and mosquitoes.
They can strike anytime and anywhere! Now, a new clinical trial for epilepsy is using a regenerative brain cell procedure to stop seizures.
A water main break has caused an immediate boil water notice for areas of Southwest Arcadia.
But even before Ian, plans have been in the works to transform it into what Mayor Kevin Anderson calls a “World class marina.”
“This will really light up that section of downtown,” Anderson said. “That’s a section that’s been kind of out there on its own. So it will bring more people to the waterfront; it will also enhance that end of First Street as well, which is good.”
Documents recently filed with the DEP show that a big part of building that marina will be filling in multiple acres of the existing marina to build a whole new one further out into the Caloosahatchee River.
That means some waterfront parts of Edwards Drive, from Hendry Street to the Edison bridge, will no longer be waterfront.
Anderson said this will allow for more boats and bigger ones to make a stop downtown.
“It’s exciting to see that it calls for going from 250 slips to 450 slips and allowing for the larger boats to be able to come in,” said Anderson.
While the plans may be a shock to some, Anderson said the city always understood something like this could be part of the vision.
“The initial bid was to develop in and around the basin and bring it up. So this was, while it may not have been specifically talked about doing this? This came as no surprise to me,” said Anderson.
And to those who might be alarmed by the dramatic change to our waterfront?
“When they see the completed project, they’re going to be happy,” said Anderson. “Excited is an understatement. I’m thrilled.”
WINK News reporter Taylor Wirtz did contact a representative from Suntex, who is working on getting more information on the company’s decision to fill in the space.