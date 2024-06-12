New state law to require locked doors at Florida schools

WINK News
In Naples, the roadways looked terrible due to Wednesday’s storms.
Staying proactive to keep your children safe as the days of unlocked doors and windows at Florida schools are coming to an end.
The Fort Myers yacht basin sits empty right now. It’s been that way since Hurricane Ian hit.
The Lee County property appraiser released the initial estimates for 2024 property values, which shows some serious growth across the board.
Older owls can fly to higher ground, but Cape Coral Friends of Wildlife President Pascha Donaldson worries about the babies!
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 12, 2024.
Families have complained about poor work quality and enormous cost overages, all before moving into their dream home.
From serving food to helping students, Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille donated $3,00 to the Sanibel School in early May.
Seven years, Fort Myers husband and wife duo, Anthony and Tyna Swingler, opened the dark “antique modern design” store to create a wine bar tasting experience while you shop
The Florida Highway Patrol has issued road closures for the following streets due to flooding caused by heavy rain.
Reporter Camila Pereira spoke with neighbors, who said that the flooding was normal but still is concerning.
The Weather Authority has continuing coverage of the widespread rain that has been drenching Southwest Florida since Monday morning.
Experts say the amount of rain we’ve had means we’re likely to see more snakes, frogs, toads and mosquitoes.
They can strike anytime and anywhere! Now, a new clinical trial for epilepsy is using a regenerative brain cell procedure to stop seizures.
A water main break has caused an immediate boil water notice for areas of Southwest Arcadia.
A new state law requires locked doors and entrances at all schools when students are inside.
It does not change the number of security officers in each building. Lee County schools’ partnership with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is ahead of the curve in school safety and security.
Inside and outside doors are already closed and locked, and you need ID to get inside, but for other schools in Florida, it establishes new perimeter and door safety requirements.
“House Bill 14-73 requires all schools, when in session, to lock their doors now; we do that in Lee County already,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno, Lee County Sheriff’s Office.Sheriff Marceno said keeping kids safe has always been the focus.“We protect our children in schools with school resource officers. Every school is staffed by one, if not two, if it’s a high school with 1,500 students or more,” said Marceno.House Bill 14-73 requires doors to be locked and closed when students are on campus, and for Lee County schools, this is nothing new. “Probably a couple of years ago, we have always made sure our exterior doors are closed and secured. Our doors are always closed as well, too. So it doesn’t do doesn’t change much for us,” said Dave Newlan, Executive Director of Safety and Security at the Lee County School District. “We’ve always done it that way. All school doors have been locked from the outside and even inside. And that’s always just been kind of a tactical thing in case there’s an intruder or something in the building to prevent any future harm for different people,” said Mercedes Simonds, Public Affairs Officer at the Cape Coral Police Department.In addition, classrooms must be locked or actively staffed during class time, and classrooms need to have the safest part of the room marked.It requires each school district to have a discipline policy for school staff who knowingly violate school safety requirements.In Lee County, all LCSO deputies and school resource officers have access fobs that allow them to gain entry to every school in an emergency.“So what we already do is now just being pushed into law, and again, anything that we can do to protect our children. That’s the number one top priority,” said Marceno.
House Bill 14-73 takes effect on July 1. By August 1, school districts must comply with all new perimeter and door safety requirements.