Florida panthers given 500 acres of land to safely roam in SWFL

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The only public hospital system in Southwest Florida could soon go through changes.
Collier County is considering privatizing the operations at Sun-N-Fun Lagoon Water Park. The park is currently closed for major repairs.
Students are setting their sights on the skies and their dreams on the clouds while staying on the ground at Page Field Airport.
Heavy rain has saturated Southwest Florida this week, leading to widespread flooding and rising waters in low-lying areas.
Tommy Bohanon’s nephew played every down of high school football using his uncle’s next play mentality both on and off the field.
The Weather Authority continues its coverage of the heavy rainfall that has created havoc in the Southwest Florida area.
The demolition had been scheduled to begin Thursday morning, but heavy rain and flooding in South Florida led officials to postpone the project until Friday.
The Nature Conservancy in Florida is celebrating a recent conservation easement through which they were given 500 acres of land to protect panthers.
A family is finding some peace as their loved one’s killer is convicted. At the same time, the killer, Wade Wilson, showed no emotion as the jury read the verdict.
The iconic 1000 Miglia is coming to Florida for the first time with Southwest Florida part of the first leg of the race.
The urge to use the bathroom is a very real issue for millions of Americans
Rain forces Florida Gulf Coast University to shut down classes and activities
Collier County will spend $720,624 in Conservation Collier funds to purchase nine properties to increase conservation areas and protect panthers, black bears and other wildlife habitats. County commissioners on June 11 approved purchasing the properties, which range from 1.14 to 10 acres, with price tags ranging from $24,910 to $141,340. Most parcels will be purchased […]
The rain will not let up, and people are seeing the effects of it in Charlotte County, particularly in Punta Gorda.
Due to the heavy rainfall throughout the workweek, road flooding has persisted throughout the Lee County and Collier County areas.
The Nature Conservancy in Florida is celebrating a recent conservation easement through which they were given 500 acres of land to protect panthers.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service and G Road Grove Citrus Grove and Tree Nursery have teamed up.
The Florida panther is in need of help and most of the panthers left are found in Southwest Florida.
With only around 200 adults left in the wild, how can people help?
“By being able to protect land and increase wildlife corridors and connectivity. That’s the best way that we can help panthers and other wildlife benefit from that as well,” said Wendy Mathews, a senior conservation projects manager.
Development in our area is spreading at a record pace, and that’s why the Nature Conservancy partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and bought 876 acres as a conservation easement.
Florida Panther. Credit: FWC
This land is on an agricultural piece of property south of LaBelle in Hendry County.
“The landowner still owns the land, but we purchased the development rights so that it’ll never be developed, but he can continue doing his agricultural operation,” said Mathews.
Buying the land is giving panthers a better chance to survive, where they can migrate from south to north. However, Mathews told WINK News they are not done yet.
“There’s still about one-third of that 30,000 acres in the dispersal zone that need to be protected,” said Mathews.
So they plan to continue purchasing conservation easements or buying land outright to make sure it happens.
The Nature Conservancy said that in the last 10 years, more than 230 panthers have been killed on the road. The more land that’s protected allows panthers to stay on that land versus going into the more developed areas.