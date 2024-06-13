SWFL included in first leg of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida

The tradition of the 1000 Miglia has become a fixture in Italy. They ran the first version of the race back in 1927.

“People used to say that 1000 Miglia is the most iconic historical car race in the world,” 1000 Miglia Experience Florida Executive Director Mario Liguori said. “And to be honest, I agree with this.”

In February, the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida will take to the streets across the state, marking the first time the race has made it to Florida.

“I think it’s easier to start where you have people with some Italian roots okay that can feel to stay in Italy with this 1000 Miglia and bring the Italian spirit in US and to translate in the US language,” Liguori explained.

He added, “we think Florida is also more how to say more ready to meet this kind of event than other places.”

Southwest Florida is part of the first leg of the race. After leaving Coral Gables, drivers will cut across the state, stopping in Naples, then going north though Sanibel Island and Fort Myers.

“For each leg, a stop in the city to visit for lunch and go back and go to the new city,” Liguori said. “You have to pass through very wonderful places okay and you have to engage the local communities and you have to enhance their culture and folklore.”

As much of the race features luxury, it’s still a race that these drivers want to win. Those who finish in the top three, as long as they have eligible cars, will qualify for the race in Italy. Organizers are still working on which exact roads they’ll use for the event. They’ll do scouting for that in August.