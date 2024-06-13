SWFL included in first leg of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida

WINK News
WINK News
The only public hospital system in Southwest Florida could soon go through changes.
Collier County is considering privatizing the operations at Sun-N-Fun Lagoon Water Park. The park is currently closed for major repairs.
Students are setting their sights on the skies and their dreams on the clouds while staying on the ground at Page Field Airport.
Heavy rain has saturated Southwest Florida this week, leading to widespread flooding and rising waters in low-lying areas.
Tommy Bohanon’s nephew played every down of high school football using his uncle’s next play mentality both on and off the field.
The Weather Authority continues its coverage of the heavy rainfall that has created havoc in the Southwest Florida area.
The demolition had been scheduled to begin Thursday morning, but heavy rain and flooding in South Florida led officials to postpone the project until Friday.
The Nature Conservancy in Florida is celebrating a recent conservation easement through which they were given 500 acres of land to protect panthers.
A family is finding some peace as their loved one’s killer is convicted. At the same time, the killer, Wade Wilson, showed no emotion as the jury read the verdict.
The iconic 1000 Miglia is coming to Florida for the first time with Southwest Florida part of the first leg of the race.
The urge to use the bathroom is a very real issue for millions of Americans
Rain forces Florida Gulf Coast University to shut down classes and activities
Collier County will spend $720,624 in Conservation Collier funds to purchase nine properties to increase conservation areas and protect panthers, black bears and other wildlife habitats. County commissioners on June 11 approved purchasing the properties, which range from 1.14 to 10 acres, with price tags ranging from $24,910 to $141,340. Most parcels will be purchased […]
The rain will not let up, and people are seeing the effects of it in Charlotte County, particularly in Punta Gorda.
Due to the heavy rainfall throughout the workweek, road flooding has persisted throughout the Lee County and Collier County areas.
The tradition of the 1000 Miglia has become a fixture in Italy. They ran the first version of the race back in 1927.
“People used to say that 1000 Miglia is the most iconic historical car race in the world,” 1000 Miglia Experience Florida Executive Director Mario Liguori said. “And to be honest, I agree with this.”
In February, the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida will take to the streets across the state, marking the first time the race has made it to Florida.
“I think it’s easier to start where you have people with some Italian roots okay that can feel to stay in Italy with this 1000 Miglia and bring the Italian spirit in US and to translate in the US language,” Liguori explained.
He added, “we think Florida is also more how to say more ready to meet this kind of event than other places.”
Southwest Florida is part of the first leg of the race. After leaving Coral Gables, drivers will cut across the state, stopping in Naples, then going north though Sanibel Island and Fort Myers.
“For each leg, a stop in the city to visit for lunch and go back and go to the new city,” Liguori said. “You have to pass through very wonderful places okay and you have to engage the local communities and you have to enhance their culture and folklore.”
As much of the race features luxury, it’s still a race that these drivers want to win. Those who finish in the top three, as long as they have eligible cars, will qualify for the race in Italy. Organizers are still working on which exact roads they’ll use for the event. They’ll do scouting for that in August.