Will Lee Health become private?

Patients and workers at the Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute were stranded Thursday afternoon because of flooding.
The total rainfall from the past two days averaged 4 to 9 inches in Southwest Florida, with 10 to 12 inches in the hardest-hit Collier County, especially along Alligator Alley.
The only public hospital system in Southwest Florida could soon go through changes.
Collier County is considering privatizing the operations at Sun-N-Fun Lagoon Water Park. The park is currently closed for major repairs.
Students are setting their sights on the skies and their dreams on the clouds while staying on the ground at Page Field Airport.
Heavy rain has saturated Southwest Florida this week, leading to widespread flooding and rising waters in low-lying areas.
Tommy Bohanon’s nephew played every down of high school football using his uncle’s next play mentality both on and off the field.
The Weather Authority continues its coverage of the heavy rainfall that has created havoc in the Southwest Florida area.
The demolition had been scheduled to begin Thursday morning, but heavy rain and flooding in South Florida led officials to postpone the project until Friday.
The Nature Conservancy in Florida is celebrating a recent conservation easement through which they were given 500 acres of land to protect panthers.
A family is finding some peace as their loved one’s killer is convicted. At the same time, the killer, Wade Wilson, showed no emotion as the jury read the verdict.
The iconic 1000 Miglia is coming to Florida for the first time with Southwest Florida part of the first leg of the race.
The urge to use the bathroom is a very real issue for millions of Americans
Rain forces Florida Gulf Coast University to shut down classes and activities
Collier County will spend $720,624 in Conservation Collier funds to purchase nine properties to increase conservation areas and protect panthers, black bears and other wildlife habitats. County commissioners on June 11 approved purchasing the properties, which range from 1.14 to 10 acres, with price tags ranging from $24,910 to $141,340. Most parcels will be purchased […]
The only public hospital system in Southwest Florida could soon go through changes.
Lee Health is finally taking the vote on whether to go private or not.
The vote ended up nine to one in favor of Lee Health becoming a community-based non-profit.
However, it’s not the end of the road for the decision. Rather, they’re working to get an agreement in writing with the county to go private.
“We have a crucial opportunity to grant we have the freedom that needs to compete effectively. Let’s seize this moment and take action to ensure a level field for our healthcare system. I’ve been very impressed with the transparency that has taken place throughout this process,” said Dominic Camerata from Lee County.
The board and county will have 120 days to agree on and then vote on the decision to go private, with the hope of having an answer by mid-October.