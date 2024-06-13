WINK News

Will Lee Health become private?

Author: Haley Zarcone
Published: Updated:

The only public hospital system in Southwest Florida could soon go through changes.

Lee Health is finally taking the vote on whether to go private or not.

The vote ended up nine to one in favor of Lee Health becoming a community-based non-profit.

However, it’s not the end of the road for the decision. Rather, they’re working to get an agreement in writing with the county to go private.

“We have a crucial opportunity to grant we have the freedom that needs to compete effectively. Let’s seize this moment and take action to ensure a level field for our healthcare system. I’ve been very impressed with the transparency that has taken place throughout this process,” said Dominic Camerata from Lee County.

The board and county will have 120 days to agree on and then vote on the decision to go private, with the hope of having an answer by mid-October.

