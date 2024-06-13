Young athlete looks to ex-pro uncle Tommy Bohanon for inspiration on and off the gridiron

WINK News
The only public hospital system in Southwest Florida could soon go through changes.
Collier County is considering privatizing the operations at Sun-N-Fun Lagoon Water Park. The park is currently closed for major repairs.
Students are setting their sights on the skies and their dreams on the clouds while staying on the ground at Page Field Airport.
Heavy rain has saturated Southwest Florida this week, leading to widespread flooding and rising waters in low-lying areas.
Tommy Bohanon’s nephew played every down of high school football using his uncle’s next play mentality both on and off the field.
The Weather Authority continues its coverage of the heavy rainfall that has created havoc in the Southwest Florida area.
The demolition had been scheduled to begin Thursday morning, but heavy rain and flooding in South Florida led officials to postpone the project until Friday.
The Nature Conservancy in Florida is celebrating a recent conservation easement through which they were given 500 acres of land to protect panthers.
A family is finding some peace as their loved one’s killer is convicted. At the same time, the killer, Wade Wilson, showed no emotion as the jury read the verdict.
The iconic 1000 Miglia is coming to Florida for the first time with Southwest Florida part of the first leg of the race.
The urge to use the bathroom is a very real issue for millions of Americans
Rain forces Florida Gulf Coast University to shut down classes and activities
Collier County will spend $720,624 in Conservation Collier funds to purchase nine properties to increase conservation areas and protect panthers, black bears and other wildlife habitats. County commissioners on June 11 approved purchasing the properties, which range from 1.14 to 10 acres, with price tags ranging from $24,910 to $141,340. Most parcels will be purchased […]
The rain will not let up, and people are seeing the effects of it in Charlotte County, particularly in Punta Gorda.
Due to the heavy rainfall throughout the workweek, road flooding has persisted throughout the Lee County and Collier County areas.
When Jeffrey Yates was in eighth grade he went to his uncle’s football camp for the first time and he was hooked.
“Looking at all the junior coaches and the coaches they inspired me to want to play,” Yates said.
Jeffrey started playing football and junior coaching at his uncle’s camp every summer.
Jeffrey’s uncle is Tommy Bohanon, the president of the Tommy Bohanon Foundation that puts on the youth football camp every year.
Bohanon spent seven seasons in the NFL after graduating from North Fort Myers High.
His nephew Jeffrey was the first in the family to go to Riverdale.
“I always wanted to recreate his legacy at a different school.”
Jeffrey played on the Raiders offensive line for four years always looking up to his uncle’s next play mentality on and off the gridiron, especially after tearing his ACL twice.
“There is more to life than just sports because once you’re done with your football career you have to move on and have another career ready to go.”
That’s the message he wants to give kids in his fourth year as a junior coach at the youth football camp.
“For them to fully understand in sports and in school they need to listen to their teachers and their coaches so that they can learn the skills that they need to. It’s always fun to come help out my uncle and help these kids understand that there’s more than just sports to life.”
Saturday Jeffrey will be a junior coach at his uncle’s camp and in the fall he’ll be a student at Florida Atlantic University pursuing his new career, outside of football.
The eighth annual Tommy Bohanon Foundation Youth Football Camp is Saturday morning at North Fort Myers High School.