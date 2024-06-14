WINK News

Charlotte County to schedule workshop for Burnt Store Corridor issues

Author: Nancy Semon, Gulfshore Business
Residents along the Burnt Store Corridor in Charlotte County are closer to having at least some of their needs for nearby services and amenities. 

After hearing concerns from numerous residents of the corridor communities, county staff members were instructed by the Board of County Commissioners to hire a consultant to coordinate a workshop that will be open to the public. In addition, Charlotte County Community Development launched a new webpage dedicated to the Burnt Store Area Plan. 

Members of the Burnt Store Corridor Coalition are urging commissioners to revamp the 2005 master plan for the corridor, claiming it was designed by developers with only their own interests in mind, and that it is outdated now that the population has grown significantly over the last two decades. 

At a June 11 meeting, numerous members of the BSCC spoke, including Chairman John Fleming, of Burnt Store Lakes. 

