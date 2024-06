A heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the Park Crest at the Lakes community in Fort Myers, where deputies confirmed they found a man dead.

“We were called to a residence for a well-being check. We located a deceased male inside. Death is not suspicious,” the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released late Friday morning.

The scene, however, was quite intense and included an LCSO bomb squad truck.

LCSO deputies first responded to the scene located at 13600 block of Parkcrest Boulevard at around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Residents were forced to evacuate the area while deputies stormed the housing community.

WINK News spoke to a witness on the scene who claimed to have heard a man inside a building arguing with police.

Deputies then negotiated with the man inside the building.

Another witness claimed to have seen around 18 deputy vehicles appear throughout the scene.

Deputies were seen bringing a sniper into the location and putting on bulletproof vests.

At around noon, deputies cleared the scene.

