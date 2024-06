Nicholas Pkwy W & SW 2nd terrace, Cape Coral

The tropical moisture we’ve seen lately serves as a big reminder that we are in hurricane season.

You could consider the deluge of rain received a “dry run” of sorts. Meteorologists have predicted a well above-average season this year.

On Tuesday, Colorado State University released an updated forecast for the 2024 season:

23 named storms

11 will become hurricanes

5 will reach major hurricane status

On Saturday, Cape Coral will hold its Hurricane Preparedness Expo. German-American Social Club of Cape Coral. (Credit: WINK News)

It takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the German American Social Club of Cape Coral, located at 2101 SW Pine Island Road.

More than 20 organizations are expected to attend. That includes representatives from LCEC, the National Weather Service, first responders, the United Way and more.

The Weather Authority’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Devitt will provide a 2024 Hurricane Season Outlook presentation from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a preparedness question and answer session with city emergency nanagement officials.

You can also pick up a WINK News Hurricane Guide and rain gauge while you’re there.

According to the City, there will be giveaways throughout the event, and the Expo is free and open to the public.