School’s out for summer, but on Saturday morning, more than 300 kids learned what it takes to be a football player at the annual Tommy Bohanon Foundation Youth Football Camp.

Although Mila Pasquale is only six, she spends pretty much every day playing football because her dad, David, is the Red Knights’ head coach, and her two-year-old brother, Duke, is the best teammate.

“We play together with the footballs, and it’s really fun because there’s lots of fun stuff here,” Pasquale said.

Pasquale was a little nervous to take Tommy Bohanon’s football camp for the first time.

But at the last minute, she decided to show everyone what she’s made of.

“You have to throw and run and do stuff that helps you play football, and you have to try to get the ball really good,” she said.

That’s her favorite part of the game.

“I like when people throw me the ball and I catch it. It’s really fun when I do that,” Pasquale said.

It sounds like Pasquale will stick to offense like Tommy Bohanon, the former North Fort Myers and NFL fullback who has put on the event for the last eight years.

“We know that these kids are our future, so if we can give them a hand up and make sure that we’re making an impact on the next generation, I think we’re doing a good job,” Bohanon said.

This year’s impact is the biggest so far, with more than 300 first through eighth-grade boys and girls putting in work.

“It’s really fun that we play with the boys because they can be faster, but sometimes they can’t be faster,” Pasquale said.

At the end of the day, Pasquale doesn’t care who’s faster; she just wants to be outside tossing the pigskin with anyone who will play.

Once the campers are done with drills, Tommy Bohanon gives them a message about putting in effort on and off the field to achieve your goals in school, sports and life.

For more information about the camp, click here.