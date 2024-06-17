First Lee County Florida panther death of 2024, unknown cause of death

WINK News
WINK News Anchor Amanda Hall met Justin and Lauren Harris in the neonatal intensive care unit of Golisano Children’s Hospital, where staff set out donuts, games, and goodies to celebrate the dads of the smallest patients.
It’s important to avoid food getting into the lungs.
Northbound lanes experienced heavy traffic backup trying to leave the Island on Monday afternoon.
The Weather Authority is tracking a broad area of low pressure over the Bay of Campeche with winds of 35-40 mph occurring over the southern Gulf of Mexico.
Zach Moss’ coaching journey took him from nearly a decade in Collier County high schools to being the head coach at St. Thomas University.
The City of Naples held a meeting to discuss changes coming to its pier as well as other projects.
Plans are in the works this summer and fall to reimagine the Mercato mixed-use development in North Naples as an elevated entertainment hub and “a walkable, experiential oasis.” North American Properties, which manages and markets Mercato, joined center owner PGIM Real Estate in sharing its vision for upgrading common areas at the popular local destination. […]
A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for parts of Fort Myers Beach.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly driving under the influence after his daughter called 911 on him.
A man has been arrested after allegedly leaving two dogs outside in the heat for multiple days in Fort Myers.
Chill Factor Performance has been operating out of a nondescript, unlabeled industrial warehouse in Fort Myers for more than 15 years.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation at a home in Lehigh Acres late Monday morning.
The burn ban on unregulated outdoor fires in Hendry County has been lifted on Monday after a little over a month.
Over the weekend, Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies swarmed a Lehigh Acres neighborhood near Lee Boulevard and Gunnery Road.
The fifteenth endangered Florida panther of 2024 was found dead on Friday, but it’s unclear how the animal died.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Panther Pulse, the Florida panther was found Northeast of the Alico Road and Corkscrew Road intersection in Lee County.
Friday was the first time in 2024 that a dead panther was found in Lee County.
The last time a panther was found dead in Lee County was on Aug. 23, 2022. However, on Oct. 30, 2021, a dead 4-month-old female cub was found on Corkscrew Road, 700 meters West of Alico Road, almost exactly where Friday’s panther was located.
The report says the cause of death, sex and age of the dead feline is unknown.
FWC reports vehicle strikes are the most common cause of death for Florida panthers. Eleven of the 15 panthers found dead in 2024 were due to vehicle strikes, one was struck by a train and three died from unknown causes.
FILE: The Florida panther via a file photo from the U.S. Geological Survey/ photo by Larry Richardson/FILE.
Wildlife officials found 13 dead panthers in 2023. However, by June 17, 2022, 17 had been found. Back in 2021, 18 had been found by June 17. By June 17, 2020, 15 dead panthers were found.
The number of deaths of the State animal of Florida reported in 2023 was shockingly low, and the reason for this was unclear, but some had feared it was a bad sign.
The numbers seem to be trending back to the average number of deaths reported in a year. In 2022 and 2021, 27 dead panthers were reported, while 22 were reported in 2020.
CREDIT: florida-panther-east-collier.jpg, fStop Foundation, Copyrighted, All Rights Reserved – Used by Permission, https://www.fws.gov/banner/florida-panther-east-collierjpg
Driving the posted speed limits, especially in Panther Crossing zones, can help keep Florida’s state animals safe. Click here to learn more about Panther Crossing zones.
Another way you can help the endangered species is by donating to the Florida Panther Research and Management Trust Fund. Click here to learn more about how to donate.
Officials believe there are about 200 of these animals left in the wild.