The decision to spend more money and time to rebuild an iconic landmark has some people scratching their heads.

Only pillars are left from what was once the Fort Myers Beach Pier.

Since Hurricane Ian destroyed it, repairing the pier has never been a question. It’s been a matter of how and how much.

On Tuesday, Lee County Commissioners picked a plan to rebuild it.

They had three options. The first two would have made slight changes to the pier at little or no cost to the county.

The county picked option three, which adds $11 million to its tab.

Currently, the pier is 585 feet and 3 inches. The option commissioners chose will make it 414 feet 9 inches longer, nearly double the size.

People have mixed views regarding whether this new and expensive pier will be worth it.

Some people think this is what the town of Fort Myers Beach needs, while others don’t think the pier needs to be double the size.

However, one thing everyone can agree on is that the pier currently gives them a constant reminder of Hurricane Ian.

Now you are probably wondering when we are going to see construction begin.

The beach pier committee chairperson told us that they hope to see crews with shovels in the sand by September 2025, the third anniversary of Hurricane Ian.

