Mosquito invasion after multi-day downpour in Southwest Florida

The Gulf Coast Humane Society needs help from the community, as food supplies for the pet pantry are dangerously low.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and breezy Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s this afternoon.
Instead of stepping into a financial office, many are logging onto social media for money-saving tips.
Just like how alcohol and tobacco are presented with warning labels, so too may social media as the US Surgeon General calls for tighter restrictions.
A large fire tore through a house in Punta Gorda on Monday afternoon, sending huge clouds of dark smoke into the sky.
Zephen Xaver’s defense presented opening statements in the courtroom Monday. One of the key people to take the stand was Xaver’s mother.
Imagine this: It’s 3 a.m. on a Sunday, and you go to a 24-hour McDonald’s for your go-to order.
To those of us living in Southwest Florida, talking about a “wall of wind” might bring up memories of Hurricane Irma or Ian– or even a bad rain storm.
Many are focused on the declining foot traffic in downtown Fort Myers because of the bridge closure, but this collection of businesses said they are struggling just as much.
All eyes were on the Edison Restaurant Monday night as the city council decided to spend $2.62 million on repairs.
The community is telling us that this could have all been prevented, and they are going to get something done.
The bell at the Sanibel Historical Museum and Village is scheduled to be reinstalled after its destruction by Hurricane Ian in 2022.
Dozens watched as six-year-old Abigail Pineda was pulled from the water here at the Ave Maria water park two weeks ago. Many called 911 or tried to help, but the girl did not make it.
Why are two gas stations that are miles apart dealing with water contamination in their fuel? WINK News reported the Sunoco gas station in Lehigh Acres and the Chevron in North Naples both had water in their fuel.
There is a spike in the mosquito population in Southwest Florida, especially after the recent multiple-day downpour.
Mosquitos are laser-focused on the standing water found all over Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.
After the first heavy rainfall of the Hurricane season, canals tend to overflow into yards and low-lying grass areas. What gets left behind is standing water.
So, the Lee County Mosquito Control is saying to remove any and all standing water to avoid a mosquito takeover.
“Now that the rain is finished, we are starting to see that those service calls have really picked up significantly, especially for the first time in 2024 that rain is really what triggers those eggs to hatch,” said Jen McBride, the communication director at Lee County Mosquito Control.
Lee County Mosquito Control to scout standing water. (CREDIT: WINK News)
Hatch and multiply. It only takes a quick five to seven days for a mosquito egg to become a pesky flying adult.
“One of our employees will stand and count the number of adults that will tell us if we have an adult problem or not, and we have people going out every morning looking for larva, so we try to treat the larva first before they become an adult,” said McBride.
McBride explained that Lee County Mosquito Control received five times the number of service calls from the weekend of June 8 until Saturday, June 15.
“Any calls we get, those service calls, they tell us if we have a specific area that’s a problem, which helps us tremendously,” said McBride.
However, not everyone is seeing more mosquitos yet.
“Not lately, and I would expect it to be worse out here with all the water sitting out here, but no, it’s not as bad, but I’m not outside as much as I used to be. This is my first day walking outside in a month,” said Pat Mitchell, a Harlem neighborhood resident.
McBride said to make sure water isn’t collecting in potted plants, tires, or low-lying areas.
As another reminder, during the rainy season, dress properly and use bug spray in the early morning hours and late at night.