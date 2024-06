Preparing for a school shooting is a necessary precaution in today’s society. On Wednesday, Charlotte County Schools put its plan into practice.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Public Schools, Punta Gorda Police, Fire & EMS and Emergency Management performed exercises focused on reuniting kids with their parents after a school shooting.

In a video from Charlotte County Public Schools, they explain this exercise is known as the reunification process.

It provides a sense of protection and some solace for students and parents.

“The reunification exercise is basically the idea of, God forbid, there’s ever a tragedy that occurs on the campus of one of our schools in Charlotte County. And so our agencies all came together to collaborate and work through what we would do if such a tragedy were to occur,” said Chris Hall, Public Information Officer with Charlotte County Schools. “So, today’s exercise was basically a walkthrough of what we would do in that situation and how we would handle it.”

Hall said the sheriff’s office plans to meet with Charlotte County schools next week to talk about how the exercises went and how to improve them.