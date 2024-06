Florida lobster (Courtesy: Florida Keys News Bureau)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Marathon to discuss some exciting news for Florida residents who are fans of lobster mini-season.

Exclusive to residents, they will get an additional day for the lobster mini-season this summer, Sunday, July 14, the governor announced Wednesday.

“We wanna make sure Floridians have adequate opportunity, so I’m happy to announce an additional day for our mini lobster season,” DeSantis announced at the Dockside Boot Key Harbor.

This addition will not impact the annual 2-day lobster season from July 24-25.

During the announcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Roger Young joined DeSantis, who expressed gratitude for the extra day for Floridians.

“We appreciate your leadership and your steadfast commitment to the environment and to the residents of the state of Florida,” said Young.

As always, the normal lobster season will run from Aug. 6 through March 31, 2025.

Please check here for additional information about recreational fishing regulations.