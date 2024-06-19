The silent disease; man survives liver disease

WINK News
Cape Coral has begun cracking down on temporary yard signs in the city right-of-way, and a fine could be imposed if they remain.
A father on his knees, toy in hand, a mother in tears gripping onto family and an older brother sitting on his bike.
Homeowners up and down Southwest Florida are living in fear of being priced out of their homes, and now Citizens Property Insurance wants to jack up its rates.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 19, 2024.
Kids took the court to learn the fundamentals of basketball and life lessons from FGCU head coach Pat Chambers and the Eagles.
Commissioner Mike Greenwell is confident in the board’s decision to rebuild the Fort Myers Beach Pier on a grander scale.
Deputies were seen swarming a Lehigh Acres neighborhood with guns drawn.
According to the plea agreement, 43-year-old William Timothy says he stole from at least 17 people totaling nearly $19,000.
While most people see Zephen Xaver as a killer, his high school counselor sees him as a broken boy who was failed by a broken system.
Travelers will not write new auto insurance policies in some Gulf coast communities.
A man has been arrested after allegedly sexually battering a minor for multiple days while staying at the victim’s home in Cape Coral.
A half hour before the Lee County candidate forum began, there were empty tables and only a handful of people setting up in a conference room at Mercola Market in Cape Coral.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Marathon to discuss some exciting news for Florida residents who are fans of lobster mini-season.
Grace Place for Children and Families announced its third annual Back to School Bash set to take place this weekend.
More than a hundred million people in the U.S. are living with some form of liver disease, and some stats say that almost 80 million of them don’t even know they have it. If left untreated, liver disease can lead to liver failure or liver cancer.
There are many causes – genetics, diet, alcohol. Even people who have never drank can get liver disease. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease happens when you have too many fat deposits in your liver.
For one man, finding out he had it started a journey that ended up saving his life.
Brad Myers’ passion is taking a piece of wood and creating art, but Brad’s post-retirement plan to turn his hobby into a business got cut short when doctors told him he had end-stage liver disease.
“And I said, ‘I have what?!’” Brad recalls.
There are two types of fatty liver disease. NAFLD, now called SLD, shows signs of fat in the liver, but if you also have inflammation and liver cell damage, that is now referred to as MASLD (previously called NASH). Brad was enrolled in a clinical trial at the University of Cincinnati for a new drug to treat NASH.
Brad explains, “While I was finished with the trial, I had my last liver biopsy.“
That’s when doctors discovered a malignant tumor, which was treated by proton radiation therapy.
But then, another tumor popped up.
Hematologist Oncologist at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center, Adam Rojan, MD, explains, “We gave him two intravenous medications. One is a targeted drug that– how it works is by disrupting the blood supply to the cancer. The other is a form of immunotherapy where we try to stimulate his immune system to fight his cancer.”
Neither worked. A transplant was his last resort. With just weeks to live, a deceased donor liver was found.
Now, two years and three clinical trials later, Brad has a new liver, is completely cancer-free and is back in business.
“I love it, yeah. It’s total peace for me,” Brad said with relief.
Liver disease is often called the silent disease – people can live for years without symptoms. By the time they do start to feel signs such as fatigue, weight loss, jaundice, itching and pain in the upper belly, the liver disease can be quite progressed.