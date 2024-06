Eric Wall, a missing man in Lee County. CREDIT: LCSO

An active search is underway as deputies try and find a missing and endangered man in Lee County.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Wall left his home Wednesday night on Scarlette Oak Avenue near San Carlos Park and never returned.

Wall stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Wall has brown hair and hazel-colored eyes.