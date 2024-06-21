Blue-green algal blooms spotted on Alicante Canal

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said the problem area where the mysterious substance scene is all clear. WINK News spoke with experts.
The Airglades Airport in Hendry County is getting a $300-million renovation.
Some are feeling anxious in a small Hendry County community after several people, including first responders, got sick.
Music Walk will be going on for several hours, so expect some roadblocks if you’re coming downtown.
Believe it or not, the Fourth of July is approaching, which means another bridge closure in Southwest Florida.
Summer is here, and that means many of us love to head out on the water, but things aren’t looking the prettiest.
Do some research before you buy any concert tickets this summer, and in about a week, you’ll be able to save on all summer essentials.
Former Riverdale lineman and current Birmingham Stallions center Cole Schneider wins UFL Championship in league’s first year.
Crews at Clam Pass Beach are moving hundreds of pounds of sand as part of a dredging project aimed at keeping the inlet open.
A Lehigh Acres father confronted and stopped a person breaking into his son’s car.
Could a tumor, in some way, have driven Xaver to kill five women? The state’s medical expert said no in court.
Your credit cards may be at risk; Cape Coral Police want to warn residents about the threat of credit card skimmers.
Two men in Hendry County were taken into custody on drugs and other charges following several police tips from concerned citizens.
Big changes and potentially higher staffing costs are in store for thousands of businesses and nonprofits in Southwest Florida and around the country if new U.S. Department of Labor overtime rules go into effect as planned July 1.
Naples Pizza permanently closed Memorial Day weekend after doing business for more than 15 years in East Naples.
Summer is here, and that means many of us love to head out on the water, but things aren’t looking the prettiest.
On Thursday, the Health Department alerted that blue-green algal blooms were spotted at the Alicante canal.
Warm temperatures and sunny skies are Brad Fisher’s ideal conditions for a boat day. They’re also ideal conditions for blue-green algae to form like Fisher saw on Tuesday.“There was just the beginning of the green specks on the top of the water. It was really sparse, but you don’t know what’s going to happen, so I wanted to call,” said Fisher, who lives on the canal.
A test confirmed the presence of blue-green algae. The Lee Department of Health issued a caution for the Alicante Canal: Don’t drink, swim or wade.“It goes away really quickly. It’s just that the runoff from the local basin is what’s getting us after the heavy rain, but it’s been clearing up,” said Fisher.
This stuff that littered the shoreline is not what Ann Thomas wants to see on a day trip to Fort Myers Beach.“Pretty much disgusting. Very much disgusting, especially for my babies,” said Thomas.
Fort Myers Beach Environmental Manager Chadd Chustz told WINK News there’s nothing to scream about.“Just a red drift algae has drifted in with the storm event we had this past week,” said Chustz.WINK News saw crews going around cleaning trash out of it.“I think sometimes why don’t they come by and scoop it up,” said Eileen Pollard, a Fort Myers Beach regular of 32 years.According to Chustz, they will if it gets too big, but for now, it’s actually good for the beach.“It actually kind of stabilizes the beach and gives the sand something to hold on to, reducing erosion and helping build the beach,” said Chustz.
Fort Myers Beach got approved for its new Renourishing Project, so you can expect all-new sand on the beach by Christmas.