Riverdale alum Cole Schneider wins UFL Championship

The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said the problem area where the mysterious substance scene is all clear. WINK News spoke with experts.
The Airglades Airport in Hendry County is getting a $300-million renovation.
Some are feeling anxious in a small Hendry County community after several people, including first responders, got sick.
Music Walk will be going on for several hours, so expect some roadblocks if you’re coming downtown.
Believe it or not, the Fourth of July is approaching, which means another bridge closure in Southwest Florida.
Summer is here, and that means many of us love to head out on the water, but things aren’t looking the prettiest.
Do some research before you buy any concert tickets this summer, and in about a week, you’ll be able to save on all summer essentials.
Former Riverdale lineman and current Birmingham Stallions center Cole Schneider wins UFL Championship in league’s first year.
Crews at Clam Pass Beach are moving hundreds of pounds of sand as part of a dredging project aimed at keeping the inlet open.
A Lehigh Acres father confronted and stopped a person breaking into his son’s car.
Could a tumor, in some way, have driven Xaver to kill five women? The state’s medical expert said no in court.
Your credit cards may be at risk; Cape Coral Police want to warn residents about the threat of credit card skimmers.
Two men in Hendry County were taken into custody on drugs and other charges following several police tips from concerned citizens.
Big changes and potentially higher staffing costs are in store for thousands of businesses and nonprofits in Southwest Florida and around the country if new U.S. Department of Labor overtime rules go into effect as planned July 1.
Naples Pizza permanently closed Memorial Day weekend after doing business for more than 15 years in East Naples.
Once head coach Skip Holtz was doused with Gatorade, it was time to celebrate. The Birmingham Stallions won the first United Football League title. At the center of the championship celebration, former Riverdale offensive lineman Cole Schneider. He was shirtless, just enjoying the moment with his team.
“You can’t beat popping bottles you know and smoking cigars. I mean what else is there you know,” Schneider said.
This is Schneider’s second straight championship with the Stallions. They won the USFL title last season. Then, the USFL merged with the XFL to create the UFL.
“It was a lot more competitive,” Schneider said. “You know there was a lot more edge to it with guys playing in the XFL previously and then myself and the other guys playing in the USFL. There was definitely a lot of heat there. A lot of guys wanted to show off who’s been better, who’s the best spring league team.”
Schneider knew from a young age he wanted to play football.
“I didn’t get an opportunity to play until high school because of my size,” Schneider said. “Pop Warner wasn’t too big on that. I stuck with soccer and a lot of other sports until then.”
After Schneider, who went on to play collegiately at the University of Central Florida, was cut by the Green Bay Packers, the Stallions called him up to keep his dreams of playing pro football alive.
Schneider said, “Being at Green Bay, dealing with injuries and being on the couch for a while rehabbing and just trying to get myself back out there kind of figuring out what I’m going to do next. And getting that call and that second opportunity man it was a blessing. Didn’t know what to expect. Packed my bags and driving up to Birmingham Alabama and didn’t know what to expect but it blossomed into something great.”