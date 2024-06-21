Riverdale alum Cole Schneider wins UFL Championship

Once head coach Skip Holtz was doused with Gatorade, it was time to celebrate. The Birmingham Stallions won the first United Football League title. At the center of the championship celebration, former Riverdale offensive lineman Cole Schneider. He was shirtless, just enjoying the moment with his team.

“You can’t beat popping bottles you know and smoking cigars. I mean what else is there you know,” Schneider said.

This is Schneider’s second straight championship with the Stallions. They won the USFL title last season. Then, the USFL merged with the XFL to create the UFL.

“It was a lot more competitive,” Schneider said. “You know there was a lot more edge to it with guys playing in the XFL previously and then myself and the other guys playing in the USFL. There was definitely a lot of heat there. A lot of guys wanted to show off who’s been better, who’s the best spring league team.”

Schneider knew from a young age he wanted to play football.

“I didn’t get an opportunity to play until high school because of my size,” Schneider said. “Pop Warner wasn’t too big on that. I stuck with soccer and a lot of other sports until then.”

After Schneider, who went on to play collegiately at the University of Central Florida, was cut by the Green Bay Packers, the Stallions called him up to keep his dreams of playing pro football alive.

Schneider said, “Being at Green Bay, dealing with injuries and being on the couch for a while rehabbing and just trying to get myself back out there kind of figuring out what I’m going to do next. And getting that call and that second opportunity man it was a blessing. Didn’t know what to expect. Packed my bags and driving up to Birmingham Alabama and didn’t know what to expect but it blossomed into something great.”