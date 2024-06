Therese, Brianna and Windy. CREDIT: OCEARCH

We are well into the 2024 sea turtle nesting season, and OCEARCH is now monitoring eight turtles that have pinged on the Florida coastline.

According to OCEARCH, seven loggerhead sea turtles and one loggerhead and hawksbill hybrid turtle pinged between Deerfield Beach and Titusville between June 19 and June 21.

Therese, one of the loggerhead sea turtles, pinged Friday morning just before 6 a.m.

Therese is a 216-pound adult female sea turtle, just over 3 feet long. She was originally tagged on April 25, 2024, and has swam 937 miles since then.

Therese laid her first nest of the 2024 nesting season on Juno Beach. Therese the loggerhead sea turtle. CREDIT: OCEARCH

The data shows that Therese swims back and forth between the St. Lucie Inlet and the Lake Worth Inlet.

Brianna is another loggerhead sea turtle that weighs almost 300 pounds and is 3 feet 5 inches long.

She was tagged on April 29, 2024, and has swam 1,264 miles around the East coast of Florida.

Brianna also laid her first nest of the 2024 nesting season on Juno Beach. Brianna. CREDIT: OCEARCH

Brianna pinged at 9:42 p.m. Wednesday night in the Jupiter Inlet.

Brianna has traveled as far south as North Palm Beach and as far north as Hobe Sound.

Windy is a big loggerhead sea turtle weighing 916 pounds and over five feet long.

Windy was originally tagged back on April 19, 2023, and has swam as far north as off the coast of Atlantic City, New Jersey. Windy, a loggerhead sea turtle. CREDIT: OCEARCH

In the 14 months Windy has been tagged, she has swam 10,446 miles.

Researchers have seen Windy nesting nine times. Perhaps returning to Florida in the heart of nesting season means she has more eggs to lay.

Windy pinged off the coast of Cocoa Beach just before 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

Click here to learn more about OCEARCH and see all the animals they track.

Click here to learn more about sea turtle nesting season from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.