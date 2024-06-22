WINK News

Watch Now

LCSO deputies investigating armed robbery in Gateway

Published: Updated:

The Lee County Sheriffs office is currently investigating an armed robbery held at 7-eleven on Gateway Boulevard.

Violent Crimes Unit detectives with the Lee County Sheriffs office are currently on scene.

It is unclear if there were any injuries or if any arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the robbery, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.

Copyright ©2024 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.