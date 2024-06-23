1 dead in fatal Lehigh Acres crash

WINK News
Social media is a Hotspot for entertainment and interaction. So much so, that rising eighth grader Mason Berg just wont let his phone go.
The Cape Coral Police Department is informing the public of a bear that was spotted in Cape Coral on Sunday.
Rip currents can be deadly. Within a week in Florida, 5 people drowned because of rip currents.
If you liked Saturday’s weather, you’ll like Sunday’s forecast. Once again, we will have scattered afternoon storms.
Like millions of Americans monitoring their blood sugar, Lee Quick is diabetic. For almost two decades, the Cape Coral man has relied on medications to manage his type 2 disease.
To those of us living in Southwest Florida, talking about a “wall of wind” might bring up memories of Hurricane Irma or Ian– or even a bad rain storm.
The Lee County Sheriffs office is currently investigating an armed robbery held at 7-eleven on Gateway Boulevard.
The Lee County sheriffs office is investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon.
This weeks segment of WINK neighborhood watch features a stolen ambulance, a suspected murderer, and a drive-through disaster.
The Hendry County hazmat situation has been contained, but questions linger in the community after scene remains active for several days.
There is a good chance of seeing scattered storms this weekend and into next week.
Ten local families battling cancer are getting a much-needed break this weekend.
The death of a 12-year-old boy is bringing the community together, and his father could not be more thankful.
“I certainly would not want to enter into a storm with those (trailers) potentially being debris,” said Patrick Fuller, Charlotte County Emergency Management Director, during a May 28 board meeting.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lehigh Acres Sunday morning.
The crash occurred on State Road 82 and Sunshine Boulevard shortly after 6:00 a.m.
According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on State Road 82, approaching Sunshine Boulevard.
The SUV crossed left of the center lane and collided with a curb and a Do Not Enter sign, the SUV continued to cross into the westbound lanes of State Road 82 before colliding with a ditch, a fence and bushes.
The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.