1 dead in fatal Lehigh Acres crash

fhp
CREDIT: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Lehigh Acres Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on State Road 82 and Sunshine Boulevard shortly after 6:00 a.m.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling east on State Road 82, approaching Sunshine Boulevard.

The SUV crossed left of the center lane and collided with a curb and a Do Not Enter sign, the SUV continued to cross into the westbound lanes of State Road 82 before colliding with a ditch, a fence and bushes.

The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

